Remaining John Mulaney Shows at Madison Square Garden to Use Yondr Technology

Madison Square Garden Entertainment today made the following statement regarding laptop storage and ticket scanning solutions at both the remaining John Mulaney shows at MSG:



"Per the artist's request, Yondr pouches will be used for tonight and tomorrow's event. No cellphones, cameras, laptops, tablets or any type of recording device will be allowed in the venue and upon arrival, all phones and smart watches will be secured in Yondr pouches that will be unlocked at the end of the event. However, if you do arrive to the venue with a laptop or tablet, they will be received and stored onsite for the duration of the event for your convenience. Additionally, we have always had effective ticketing solutions in place for these types of events and provide ticket scanning onsite for anyone who may not be able to print their tickets in advance of the show."



Please go to www.msg.com for details about tonight's event.