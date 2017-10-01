Registration for Tickets to HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Opens Today

Click Here for More Articles on Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Parts I & II

Tickets for the Broadway premiere of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will go on sale Wednesday, October 18, 2017 beginning at 11:00 AM ET. For this first release of tickets, ticket buyers must register with Ticketmaster Verified Fan, a process that seeks to verify that ticket buyers are not bots or ticket scalpers.

Registration opens today, Sunday, October 1, 2017 at 10:00 AM ET and closes on Thursday, October 5, 2017 at 10:00 PM ET.

If you have trouble registering now, there is no problem with registering later

We're experiencing a high level of traffic to the site currently, please check back later this morning if you are having trouble registering - Cursed Child NYC (@HPPlayNYC) October 1, 2017

Remember registration is open until Thursday October 5 at 10PM ET. There is no advantage to registering earlier than anyone else. - Cursed Child NYC (@HPPlayNYC) October 1, 2017

To register, visit HarryPotterthePlay.com/REGISTER, click on 'register for ticket access' and fill in the requested details. All those who register and are identified as genuine ticket buyers, not bots or scalpers, will be equally eligible to receive an Access Code. The selection process is randomized to ensure access to tickets is as fair as possible and is in no way influenced by a patron's Ticketmaster purchase history. Those who receive an Access Code will have the opportunity to purchase tickets on a first-come, first-served basis on Wednesday, October 18.

With this specific ticketing process, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and Ticketmaster are committed to providing the best possible buying experience. To allow more time to identify and eliminate bots and scalpers once registration closes, tickets will now go on sale on Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at 11:00 AM ET.

The production dates remain unchanged. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will begin preview performances on March 16, 2018 in New York at the fully renovated Lyric Theatre. As previously announced, the official opening is set for April 22, 2018.

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany. The production is one play presented in two parts. Both parts are intended to be seen in order on the same day (matinee and evening) or on two consecutive evenings, or each part can be seen separately.

Visit www.HarryPotterThePlay.com for more information and sign up for the mailing list to stay up to date with future ticket releases and the latest news and updates.

