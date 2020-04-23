Regional Spotlight: How Geva Theatre Center is Working Through The Global Health Crisis

Now more than ever it is important to support theater and do our part to keep the art form that we love so much alive and as thriving as it can be during these unprecedented times. While the global health crisis has temporarily put the theater world on hold, pausing all live performances and large gatherings to help stop the spread of COVID-19, theaters around the country have taken a hit. During this time of adjusting to our temporary new normal, theaters are figuring out how to take care of their team, and discovering the best ways to virtually bring theater to audiences.

Through our regional theater interview series, we are checking in with theaters all around the country, talking to them about how they are handling these difficult circumstances, learning what they are doing to move forward, and discovering the best way for people to help regional theaters during this time.

Today we shine a spotlight on Rochester, New York's Geva Theatre Center.

First of all, I want to check in on the health and well-being of everyone at Geva Theatre Center. How is everyone doing during this difficult time?

Everyone at Geva is doing well health wise.

What do the days look like right now for those who work at Geva Theatre Center?

Like many other arts organizations, we are facing some serious challenges. We are all working from home and of course, miss our daily interactions, but we are all doing well and working collaboratively.

How much planning is going on both short term and long term for the theater? I would like to hear about the immediate plans for the theater, it's upcoming productions etc., and what the theater is hoping/planning for in future months.

Short term planning: We have had to postpone or cancel the remaining events of the season. We are hopefully going to be mounting our world premiere production of Looks Like Pretty in July, our production of Where Did We Sit on the Bus? is being incorporated into next season's schedule. Our production of Vietgone has had to, sadly, be canceled. We have reduced our staff by 1/3 (including production and front of house staff). Our Advancement and Finance departments are also working very hard to identify every possible resource we may be able to leverage for recuperation and continuity.



Do you have plans to bring any previously filmed productions/upcoming events/classes etc. online?

We are hosting Friday afternoon Happiness Hours as regular fun event during this crisis.

[Geva recently announced the premiere of a weekly podcast "Out of the Rehearsal Hall," featuring interviews with writers, directors, actors, artists from the Geva family.

The first podcast features Shelley Butler, director of Geva's world premiere production of Lila Rose Kaplan's play The Magician's Daughter, as well as over 30 more Broadway, Off-Broadway and regional productions at theatres around the country.

The podcast is available now on Apple podcasts, Breaker, Overcast, Radio Public, Google Podcasts (Android), PocketCasts and Spotify.]



What is the best way for people to help Geva Theatre Center right now?

The best way to help Geva right now, is for patrons to donate their tickets for Vietgone back to the theatre rather than requesting a refund. (Ticket holders for Looks Like Pretty and Where Did We Sit on the Bus? are encouraged to retain their tickets for use when we do produce those shows.) Also, knowing that our patrons are following us on social media is a great comfort and we are doing a lot to keep them engaged!

For more information visit: https://gevatheatre.org/. Join Geva Theatre Centre's virtual Happiness Hour HERE. Listen to their Out of the Rehearsal Hall podcast HERE. Follow Geva Theatre Center on Twitter and Instagram at @gevatheatre.

*This interview has been edited for clarity.





