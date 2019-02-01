Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our BroadwayWorld 2/1 - LES MIS, CHICAGO, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, and More!

BroadwayWorld presents a comprehensive weekly roundup of regional stories around our Broadway World, which include videos, editor spotlights, regional reviews and more. This week, we feature LES MIS, CHICAGO, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, and More!

Check out our top features from around the BroadwayWorld below! Want more great global content? Check out our "Around The World" section!

UK / West End: Contributor Natalie O'Donoghue reviews LES MISERABLES at the Festival Theatre, Edinburgh, writing "This brilliant new staging has taken the world by storm and has been hailed 'Les Mis for the 21stCentury'. With scenery inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo, the magnificent score of Les Miserables includes the songs I Dreamed a Dream, On My Own, Bring Him Home, One Day More, Master Of The House and many more. Seen by over 120 million people worldwide in 45 countries and in 22 languages, Les Miserables is undisputedly one of the world's most popular musicals"

Seattle: Contributor Jay Irwin reviews Seattle Rep's LAST OF THE BOYS writing "Steven Dietz is touted as being 'one of America's most successful, prolific living dramatists' (The Seattle Times, 2018) and it's no surprise given his rich, engaging characters, raw, honest dialog, and stories that feel effortless as they slip in the emotional knife before you know it. Such is certainly the case with his 2004 work, "Last of the Boys", currently showing at the Seattle Rep."

Dayton: Contributor Jenni Cypher reviews ALMOST HEAVEN: SONGS OF John Denver at La Comedia Dinner Theatre, writing "Even if you are not a fan of John Denver or even if you don't know who he was, there is something for everyone at ALMOST HEAVEN: SONGS OF John Denver, running until February 17, 2019 at La Comedia Dinner Theatre."

Central Pennsylvania: Contributor Rich Mehrenberg reviews CHICAGO at Fulton Theatre, writing "The Fulton's Chicago is sexy and sultry. It is going to get you hot and bothered. So much so that exit doors were opened during intermission to cool down both actors and audience."

Seattle: Contributor Jay Irwin reviews DEAR EVAN HANSEN at the Paramount writing "After a shaky start (sorry to all you folks who got bumped from the Wednesday performance) the 2017 Tony Award winner, "Dear Evan Hansen" is here at the Paramount. Now, I managed to catch this phenomenal show on Broadway when it was still in previews, so I got to see the original cast. The cast I'm sure all you fans of the show are familiar with from the cast recording from having listened to it over and over again. Well not to worry, as much as I loved the originals, this cast is just as sublime and not a carbon copy but putting in their own spin on this incredible story and characters."

Maine: Contributor Carla Maria Verdino-Süllwold reviews Maine State Ballet Takes on Broadway, writing "For a week in January Maine State Ballet dancers temporarily put away their toe shoes, take out their tap and jazz footwear and revel in the choreography of Broadway musicals. The program, Tap, Tap, Jazz, which offers eighteen numbers - both solo and ensemble - each choreographed by a company member, showcases the entire company's versatility and talent."

CD/Books/DVDs: Contributor David Clarke reviews SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD (New York City Center 2018 Encores! Off-Center Cast Recording), writing "Jason Robert Brown's beloved and thrilling song cycle SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD was recently produced. Starring Shoshana Bean, Colin Donnell, Mykal Kilgore, and Solea Pfeiffer, there is no denying this presentation was a true event. Luckily for all, this cast - in all of its glory - was captured and preserved by Ghostlight Records on SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD (New York City Center 2018 Encores! Off-Center Cast Recording)."

Phoenix Metro: Contributor Herbert Paine reviews Arizona Broadway Theatre Presents AN AMERICAN IN PARIS, writing "In Arizona Broadway Theatre's production of AN AMERICAN IN PARIS, Director Kurtis Overby has assembled all the pieces of this American classic into a charming and engaging interpretation that is, to be clear, en pointe! The result is a jaunty, rhapsodic, and sentimental journey across avenues, cafes, and a dance studio where eros (romantic love) and pragma (practical love) intersect."

Regional Editor Spotlight :

Herbert Paine

Phoenix Senior Editor

Herb Paine ~ Senior Contributing Editor for BWW's Phoenix Metro Region ~ is President of Paine Consulting Services, now in its twenty-ninth year of operation, specializing in organizational development, strategic planning, turnaround management, mergers, and governance. In addition to his work with corporations and government, he is a nationally recognized expert on all aspects of nonprofit organization management and has consulted extensively with arts and cultural organizations on strategic positioning, branding, and audience development. For more, visit http://www.UpYourNonprofit.com.

His provocative social and political commentaries have been aired regularly on KJZZ/91.5 FM, NPR's Phoenix affiliate and are available a thttp://standstoreason1.blogspot.com/.

Herb delights in acting. His most recent acting credits include roles as Sgt. Jeff Pugliese in the National Geographic Channel's April 2014 docudrama "Inside the Hunt for the Boston Bombers;" the King of France/Chaudron the forger/Ser Piero, DaVinci's father in Theater Works' "Finding Mona Lisa;" Inspector LeStrade in Fountain Hills Theater's "Sherlock's Last Case;" and Berry Bernard in the short film "Living Will."

Join Team BroadwayWorld! Interested in joining our team, but not exactly sure what we do? All of your questions are answered, along with every open position from guest and student bloggers, Regional Editors, and more! Find out where we have open positions available here!

Related Articles