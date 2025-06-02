Recording Academy To Debut GRAMMY House in New York City This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Recording Academy® is bringing its first-ever GRAMMY® House pop-up experience to New York City from June 13 to 14, 2025. GRAMMY House NYC is a dynamic, inclusive space that brings music makers, culture shifters and industry leaders together to celebrate music’s vibrant, diverse tapestry and the visionaries shaping the sounds of tomorrow.

Known as the house where every voice belongs, the two-day event will feature insightful panels, intimate live performances and meaningful networking opportunities. GRAMMY House NYC programming will uplift women in music, champion independent artists, honor the cultural contributions of the LGBTQIA+ and Black communities during Pride and Black Music Month, and explore the innovative technologies shaping the future of music.

GRAMMY House events are by invitation only and are non-transferable. More information can be found here.

GRAMMY HOUSE NYC PROGRAMMING SCHEDULE

Women Shaping the Future of Music

Presented by Women In The Mix®

Date: Fri, June 13, 2025

Doors Open: 10 a.m. ET

Programming: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET

More than just a brunch, this event is a warm gathering designed to foster powerful connections among women in the music industry. Attendees will join a community of trailblazers for an inspiring fireside chat, a live performance by singer-songwriter Goldie Boutilier, and meaningful opportunities to engage with women who are shaping the future of the industry with purpose and creativity.

Sonic Shift: Music, Tech & Connection

Sponsored by the Mechanical Licensing Collective (The MLC)

Date: Fri, June 13, 2025

Doors Open: 2 p.m. ET

Programming: 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. ET

Music creators and producers are using technology not just as a tool, but as a creative partner. This panel, featuring singer-songwriter Juliet Ivy, stage sound designer Peter Hylenski, songwriter and producer Will Wells, and moderated by entertainment journalist Gia Peppers, will explore how artists are transforming their possibilities, expanding their artistic boundaries, building community, and deepening their impact.

Celebrating Independent Voices in Music

In Collaboration with A2IM

Date: Fri, June 13, 2025

Doors Open: 7 p.m. ET

Programming: 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. ET

In collaboration with A2IM, this showcase celebrates the creativity of independent artists and offers a platform for rising talent to shine. The showcase will feature opening sounds by DJ David and performances by aron!, Diana Burco, Kasey Tyndall, and Tiera Kennedy.

Rhythm & Soul

Presented by the Black Music Collective

Date: Sat, June 14, 2025

Doors Open: 10 a.m. ET

Programming: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET

The Rhythm & Soul Brunch presented by the Academy’s Black Music Collective will be an unforgettable event honoring Black Music Month. Featuring a live performance and intimate fireside chat with singer-songwriter and producer Laila!, moderated by Billboard’s Senior Director of R&B/Hip-Hop Carl Lamarre , this event will celebrate the richness of Black culture and the importance of community.

Artist to Advocate: Forging Tomorrow’s Music Landscape

Date: Sat, June 14, 2025

Doors: 2 p.m. ET

Programming: 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. ET

The music industry is ever-evolving, as is the role of the artist. Whether a creator or an advocate, this panel discussion, featuring Torae Carr and moderated by the Academy’s Chief Advocacy & Public Policy Officer Todd Dupler, will explore how individuals can harness their platform to spotlight critical issues facing the music industry and drive meaningful change.

Out & Proud: A Queer Artist Showcase

Presented by Academy Proud

Date: Sat, June 14, 2025

Doors: 7 p.m. ET

Programming: 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. ET

Celebrate Pride Month and the cultural contributions of the LGBTQIA+ music community with an electrifying night of music and art, featuring Peppermint as host and performer and a performance by Destin Conrad.