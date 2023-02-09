Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Recap the Works of Sharr White on Stage and Screen

Pictures From Home is running on Broadway at Studio 54.

Feb. 09, 2023  

Pictures From HomeThis winter, three of the theatre's most inventive, inspired and award-winning artists bring to vivid theatrical life a comic and dramatic portrait of a mother, a father and the son who photographed their lives. Starring Nathan Lane, Zoë Wanamaker, and Danny Burstein, and staged by award-winning director Bartlett Sher, Pictures From Home will evoke memories of childhood, parenthood, and the hard-won wisdom that comes with both.

The play is based on the landmark photo memoir by Larry Sultan and adapted to the stage by Sharr White. Pictures From Home marks White's third Broadway play, but his writing credits don't stop there. Recap his previous work below!

Sharr White plays have been performed on and off Broadway, nationwide, and internationally. White's The True premiered Off-Broadway with The New Group, featuring Edie Falco, Michael McKean, Peter Scolari, and John Pankow, directed by Scott Elliott.

Pictures From Home
Scene from The True

White's The Other Place premiered Off-Broadway at MCC Theatre with Laurie Metcalf (Lucille Lortel and Obie awards), directed by Joe Mantello (Lucille Lortel nom), and was reprised on Broadway at Manhattan Theatre Club with Joe Mantello again directing Laurie Metcalf (Tony nom).

The Snow Geese premiered on Broadway with Manhattan Theatre Club, starring Mary Louise Parker and directed by Daniel Sullivan, as a co-production between Manhattan Theatre Club and MCC Theatre.

White's two-hander Annapurna premiered Off-Broadway at The New Group, starring Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally.

For television, White has written for Showtime's "The Affair"; the Starz series "Sweetbitter"; created the Netflix limited series "Halston" (Ewan McGregor, Emmy); was co-showrunner of the HBO Max series "Generation", and, upcoming for Apple TV, is a writer/Executive producer on the series "Mrs. American Pie", and the David E. Kelley adaptation of "Presumed Innocent".

Photos: Get a First Look at PICTURES FROM HOME on Broadway Photo
Photos: Get a First Look at PICTURES FROM HOME on Broadway
Get a first look at photos of Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein and Zoë Wanamaker in Pictures From Home at Studio 54 on Broadway.
VIDEO: Nathan Lane Talks His PICTURES FROM HOME Wig on COLBERT Photo
VIDEO: Nathan Lane Talks His PICTURES FROM HOME Wig on COLBERT
Nathan Lane appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night to discuss returning to Broadway in Pictures From Home. Lane told the hilarious story of when he and his co-star Danny Burstein tried on their wigs in the play for the first time. Watch the video of the interview now!
Meet the Cast of PICTURES FROM HOME, Beginning Previews Tonight! Photo
Meet the Cast of PICTURES FROM HOME, Beginning Previews Tonight!
 Pictures From Home begins previews tonight, January 13, at Studio 54 on Broadway. Opening night is Thursday, February 9, 2023. Meet the cast of Pictures From Home here!
PICTURES FROM HOME Delays Previews By Three Days Photo
PICTURES FROM HOME Delays Previews By Three Days
PICTURES FROM HOME will now begin previews on Broadway on Friday, January 13, 2023,  instead of the previously announced January 10th first preview, at Studio 54 on Broadway. Opening night is Thursday, February 9, 2023.

