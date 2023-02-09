Recap the Works of Sharr White on Stage and Screen

This winter, three of the theatre's most inventive, inspired and award-winning artists bring to vivid theatrical life a comic and dramatic portrait of a mother, a father and the son who photographed their lives. Starring Nathan Lane, Zoë Wanamaker, and Danny Burstein, and staged by award-winning director Bartlett Sher, Pictures From Home will evoke memories of childhood, parenthood, and the hard-won wisdom that comes with both.

The play is based on the landmark photo memoir by Larry Sultan and adapted to the stage by Sharr White. Pictures From Home marks White's third Broadway play, but his writing credits don't stop there. Recap his previous work below!

Sharr White plays have been performed on and off Broadway, nationwide, and internationally. White's The True premiered Off-Broadway with The New Group, featuring Edie Falco, Michael McKean, Peter Scolari, and John Pankow, directed by Scott Elliott.

Scene from The True

White's The Other Place premiered Off-Broadway at MCC Theatre with Laurie Metcalf (Lucille Lortel and Obie awards), directed by Joe Mantello (Lucille Lortel nom), and was reprised on Broadway at Manhattan Theatre Club with Joe Mantello again directing Laurie Metcalf (Tony nom).

The Snow Geese premiered on Broadway with Manhattan Theatre Club, starring Mary Louise Parker and directed by Daniel Sullivan, as a co-production between Manhattan Theatre Club and MCC Theatre.

White's two-hander Annapurna premiered Off-Broadway at The New Group, starring Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally.

For television, White has written for Showtime's "The Affair"; the Starz series "Sweetbitter"; created the Netflix limited series "Halston" (Ewan McGregor, Emmy); was co-showrunner of the HBO Max series "Generation", and, upcoming for Apple TV, is a writer/Executive producer on the series "Mrs. American Pie", and the David E. Kelley adaptation of "Presumed Innocent".

Pictures From Home is running on Broadway at Studio 54.