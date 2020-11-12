Reba McEntire on a Broadway Return - 'I Would Definitely Do Another Musical'

The country music star last appeared on Broadway in 2001.

Just last night, Reba McEntire co-hosted the CMA Awards with Darius Rucker, but before their appearance at Nashville's Music City Center, the duo stopped by Bravo's Watch What Happens Live to promote the event. While she was there, Reba was asked about her experience in the 1999 revival of Annie Get Your Gun. "Every performance, every night I had a different [favorite] song. That's how great the music was in Annie Get Your Gun," she said.

Would Reba ever return to Broadway? "I would definitely do another musical," she said."I love [Annie Get Your Gun], I really do, but I would love to try a different show!"

McEntire has become a household name through a successful career that spans across music, television, film, theater and retail. The COUNTRY MUSIC Hall of Fame and Hollywood Bowl member has won 16 ACM Awards, 15 American Music Awards, nine People's Choice Awards, six CMA Awards, three GRAMMY Awards®, a GMA Dove Award and was a 2018 KENNEDY CENTER HONORS recipient, in addition to multiple philanthropic and leadership honors.

McEntire has celebrated unprecedented success including 35 career No.1 singles and selling over 56 million albums worldwide. Last month, she received her 51st CMA Awards nomination, as well as her 60th Top 10 hit on the Billboard chart, extending her record for the most among female artists. McEntire has now collected Top 10 hits in five straight decades and is the fourth artist to achieve the feat alongside George Jones, Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton.

The Oklahoma native and Golden Globe®-nominated actress has 11 movie credits to her name, a lead role on Broadway in Irving Berlin's "Annie Get Your Gun" and starred in the six-season television sitcom "Reba." Her brand partnerships include Dillard's, REBA by Justin™, and she was named the first female and musician to portray KFC's iconic founder, Colonel Harland Sanders, in their celebrity colonel campaign. McEntire just launched her very first Spotify original podcast, "Living & Learning with Reba McEntire," with her former "Reba" TV show co-star Melissa Peterman. Together, with their guests including Dolly Parton, Leslie Jordan, Kristin Chenoweth and more, they explore a variety of topics including aging, cancel culture, dating and more.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You