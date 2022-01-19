Read the Full Screenplay For WEST SIDE STORY

Just last month, director Steven Spielberg's remake of West Side Story arrived in theaters. The film features a screenplay by Pulitzer Prize and Tony AwardÂ® winner Tony Kushner and tells the classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City.

Now, Deadline has gotten the full screenplay for the film, and you can read it now! To read the screenplay, click here.

This reimagining of the beloved musical stars Ansel Elgort (Tony); Ariana DeBose (Anita); David Alvarez (Bernardo); Mike Faist (Riff); Brian d'Arcy James (Officer Krupke); Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank); Josh AndrÃ©s Rivera (Chino); with Rita Moreno (as Valentina, who owns the corner store in which Tony works); and introducing Rachel Zegler (Maria.) Moreno - one of only three artists to be honored with AcademyÂ®, EmmyÂ®, GRAMMYÂ®, TonyÂ® and Peabody Awards - also serves as one of the film's executive producers.

Bringing together the best of both Broadway and Hollywood, the film's creative team includes Kushner, who also served as an executive producer; Tony AwardÂ® winner Justin Peck, who choreographed the musical numbers in the film; renowned Los Angeles Philharmonic conductor and GRAMMY AwardÂ® winner Gustavo Dudamel, who helmed the recording of the iconic score; Academy AwardÂ®-nominated composer and conductor David Newman ("Anastasia"), who arranged the score, Tony AwardÂ®-winning composer Jeanine Tesori ("Fun Home," "Thoroughly Modern Millie"), who supervised the cast on vocals; and GRAMMYÂ®-nominated music supervisor Matt Sullivan ("Beauty and the Beast," "Chicago"), who serves as executive music producer for the film.