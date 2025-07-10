Ray DeForest, Doris Dear, Launches GoFundMe Campaign Following Cancer Diagnosis

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ray DeForest, creator of the character Doris Dear, has recently received a devastating diagnosis: a severe, inoperable form of cancer. In the face of this life-altering news, Ray has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help offset the overwhelming medical costs that remain even after insurance coverage.

A fixture in the New York entertainment scene, Ray—through Doris Dear—has built a career on joy, authenticity, and storytelling. Over the years, Doris has been honored with numerous awards including multiple Broadway World Awards, MAC Awards, Telly Awards, and more. Her award-winning streaming series Doris Dear’s Gurl Talk brought laughter and warmth into homes around the world for four celebrated seasons.

"Being diagnosed with inoperable cancer is something you never expect to hear," said Ray. "It has turned my world upside down. The treatments, medications, and ongoing care are overwhelming, even with insurance. I’ve always believed in the power of community and kindness, and now I’m asking for your help."

The funds raised through this campaign will go directly toward medical expenses and essential care during this difficult journey. Every donation, no matter how small, helps ensure Ray can focus on healing and navigating this next chapter with dignity and hope.

You can support Ray DeForest, aka Doris Dear, by visiting the GoFundMe page here: https://gofund.me/82dd7a6e

Ray DeForest is a celebrated performer, producer, and storyteller, best known for creating Doris Dear—“America’s Perfect Housewife.” With a warm wink to 1950s and 60s Americana, Doris has brought award-winning entertainment to thousands. Ray’s work has spanned television, stage, and streaming platforms, earning widespread recognition for blending nostalgia with deeply human storytelling.