Random Access Music to Hold Concert in April

The concert will be on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 8pm.

Mar. 25, 2023  

The April 1st Random Access Music (RAM) concert features the world premiere of guest composer Margaret Brouwer's "Sonata" for clarinet and piano, a world premiere by RAM composer Masatora Goya, and more music from RAM composers Seth Boustead, Gilbert Galindo, and Daniel Hass.

Random Access Music, under the Artistic Direction of Thomas Piercy, presents the world premiere of guest composer Margaret Brouwer's "Sonata" for clarinet and piano, a world premiere by RAM composer Masatora Goya, and more music from RAM composers Seth Boustead, Gilbert Galindo, and Daniel Hass. These compositions are performed by the award-winning members of the RAM Players: Thomas Piercy, clarinet; Sabina Torosjan, violin; Daniel Hass, cello; and Marina Iwao, piano. Meet the composers at and after the concert!

The Margaret Brouwer "Sonata" is the International Clarinet Association's 50th Anniversary consortium commission. Mr. Piercy will premiere the work on the April 1st RAM concert and has been invited by the International Clarinet Association to also perform the work at the 50th Anniversary of the ICA ClarinetFest in Denver on July 7, 2023.

PROGRAM

Guest composer
Margaret Brouwer: "Sonata" for clarinet and piano (2022)
World Premiere of International Clarinet Association consortium commission

RAM composers
Seth Boustead "Dissonance Still Talking" for clarinet, violin, cello, piano (2007)
Gilbert Galindo "Currents" for violin, cello, and piano (2021) NY Premiere
Masatora Goya "How We Became Stardust" for clarinet, violin, cello, and piano (2023) World Premiere
Daniel Hass "The Lord of Toronto, His Pavin" for cello and piano (2022)

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 8pm
Scorca Hall at National Opera Center
330 7th Ave 7th Floor; New York, NY 10001

Tickets: $25 (General admission); $10 (Seniors/Students)
Doors open at 7:30pm

Reservations: ram.nyc.info@gmail.com
More info: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2232952®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ram-nyc.org%2Fram-concert-april-1-2023?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1




