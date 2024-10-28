Rachel Zegler and Jack Antonoff to Perform on THE LATE SHOW Tomorrow

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tune into The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, October 29 for a special performance by the cast of Broadway's Romeo + Juliet! Rachel Zegler, composer Jack Antonoff, and the cast of the production are scheduled to perform at least one piece of new music from the show. Though not confirmed, Zegler may perform the recently released Man of the House single. It is also unclear whether Kit Connor will be in attendance. The program airs at 11:35/10:35c on CBS and Paramount+.

Directed by Tony Award winner Sam Gold (An Enemy of the People), ROMEO + JULIET features music by Grammy Award winner Jack Antonoff and movement direction and choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh (Moulin Rouge).

In the production, Kit Connor as ‘Romeo’ and Rachel Zegler as ‘Juliet’ are joined by Tony Award nominee Gabby Beans (Skin of Our Teeth) as ‘Mercutio/The Friar/Prince,’ Daniel Bravo Hernández (Broadway Debut) as ‘Abraham,’ Jasai Chase-Owens (Broadway Debut; “The Expanse”) as ‘Gregory,’ Tommy Dorfman (Broadway Debut; “13 Reasons Why”) as ‘Tybalt/The Nurse,’ Nihar Duvvuri (Broadway Debut) as ‘Balthazar,’ Sola Fadiran (Camelot) as ‘Capulet/Lady Capulet,’ Taheen Modak (Broadway Debut) as ‘Benvolio,’ Gían Pérez (Sing Street) as ‘Samson/Paris/Peter’ and understudies Missy Malek (Broadway Debut), Timothy Oh (Broadway Debut), Susannah Perkins (The Wolves) and Daniel Velez (Broadway Debut).

ROMEO + JULIET features scenic design by Tony Award nominee dots, costume design by Tony Award nominee Enver Chakartash, lighting design by Tony Award nominee Isabella Byrd, sound design by Tony Award winner Cody Spencer, hair, wig and makeup design by Robert Pickens and Katie Gell and violence by Drew Leary. Claire Warden will serve as intimacy director, Gigi Buffington will serve as voice and text coach, and Michael Sexton and Ayanna Thompson will serve as dramaturgy and text consultants. Production stage management is by Rachel Bauder, Juniper Street Productions is the Production Manager, and101 Productions, Ltd will serve as general manager. Casting is by Taylor Williams, CSA.

Left to their own devices in their parents’ world of violent ends, an impulsive pair of star-crossed lovers hurtle towards their inescapable fate. The intoxicating high of passion quickly descends into a brutal chaos that can only end one way.