Rachel Zegler Sings 'Man of the House' from ROMEO + JULIET

Jack Antono and Rachel Zegler have released “Man of the House,” from Romeo + Juliet on Broadway. The song is performed by Zegler and written by Antono alongside Ryan Beatty.

Starring Rachel Zegler (Juliet) and Kit Connor (Romeo), Romeo + Juliet is a star-studded reimagining of the classic tragic love story, directed by Tony Award-winning director Sam Gold and complete with music by Antono, and movement by Tony Award-winning choreographer Sonya Tayeh.

One of several songs Antono penned for the show, “Man of the House” has been released on Shadow of the City, a record label founded by Antono as a subsidiary of indie label Dirty Hit. Its release coincides with the play’s opening night, which took place on the evening of October 24th–marking both Antono and Zegler’s ocial Broadway debuts. Romeo + Juliet will continue to run through February 16th at Broadway’s Circle in the Square Theatre for a strictly limited 20-week engagement.

Rachel Zegler has established herself as a trailblazer of her generation. Zegler gained notoriety for playing “María Vasquez” in Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of WEST SIDE STORY which earned her a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical and an NBR Award for Best Actress. Zegler also recently portrayed “Lucy Gray Baird” in THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS AND SNAKES. Upcoming, Zegler can be seen in Netflix’s animated film SPELLBOUND, the A24 comedy Y2K, and Disney’s live action SNOW WHITE.

Jack Antono is a globally celebrated, eleven-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, musician, and producer. Both as frontman of band Bleachers and as a songwriter and producer, Antono, who in 2021 was credited by the BBC for having “redefined pop music,” has collaborated with the likes of Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, The 1975, Kendrick Lamar, Diana Ross, Lorde, St. Vincent, Florence + The Machine, Kevin Abstract and many more. In February 2024, Antono won Producer of the Year at the Grammy Awards for an incredible third consecutive year, becoming only the second producer in history to win three years running.