RWS Entertainment Launches Online Coaching And Q&As

RWS Entertainment Group, a New York-based full-service production company that creates award-winning custom entertainment, live events and branded experiences worldwide, announced today that it's casting departments, including Binder Casting, are providing online seminars and one-on-one coaching sessions to aid artists during the current COVID-19 health crisis.

The one-on-one coaching sessions will be available in 30 minute slots Monday through Friday from 10am-5pm EST and allow performers to receive audition and industry advice directly from casting directors from both the RWS Casting and Binder Casting teams. Sign-up will begin at 5pm EST on Wednesday, March 18 for coaching sessions that take place on Thursday, March 19. Each day's coaching slots will be open for booking the day before at 5pm EST.

Additionally, as part of RWS' continuing commitment to inspire performers for life through it's innovative RWS Ignites program, weekly online masterclasses and seminars will be offered for actors, musicians, technicians and administrative professionals in the entertainment field. The first Facebook Live seminar offered is on Wednesday March 18 at 4pm EST titled, "Self-Tape Do's and Don'ts" which will be taught by a member of the Binder Casting team.

More information on how to sign-up for a coaching session and join a seminar or masterclass can be found on the RWS and Binder Casting social channels.

"We feel a responsiblity to help all artists - both professionals and students -- to maintain their creative muscles safely during this difficult time," says Ryan Stana, RWS Entertainment Group's Founder and CEO. "We are now focused on helping artists all over the world continue to hone their craft, so that when the industry resumes, performers, musicians and technicians will be prepared to step foot back where they belong."





