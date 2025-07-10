RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE Star Plasma to Record Live Album at Joe's Pub

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Drag superstar Plasma will present a live cabaret and recording session for her debut album, “Plasma: Is Miss Thing On?” on July 28 with two shows (7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.) at Joe’s Pub (425 Lafayette St, New York, NY 10003). Tickets are available now here. The live album is expected to be released this fall.

For the concert, the RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16 breakout star will be joined by Benjamin Young Band, performing a range of new and old songs, including Broadway classics, as well as a duet with Tony and GRAMMY winner J Harrison Ghee. While the setlist is under wraps, fans can expect to hear some Sondheim, Streisand, and an unreleased original track. “Plasma: Is Miss Thing On?” follows her last cabaret show, “All That Plazz,” which toured to acclaim last year across the country.

Plasma says, “I wanted to do this recording live for the same reasons that I love live theatre: I get one shot to do a great job in front of a live audience, and I can’t look back. I’ve always been a live performer at heart, so this album is a love letter to my truest self - the unafraid, spontaneous, and irrepressible Plasma you and I BOTH love to see.”

Plasma is an actor, singer, and drag artist, and a top 8 finalist on RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16. In 2024, she released a cover of "Don't Rain On My Parade," with an accompanying music video inspired by the movie Funny Girl, which has since gone viral. Other music videos include "Bloody Mary," "Anything Goes," and "Thanks A Lot But No Thanks." She also recently appeared in an animated short alongside Broadway's Jinkx Monsoon, in celebration of Pride Month.

Photo credit: AJ Jordan