ROMY AND MICHELE: The Musical Will Hold Developmental Workshop This Month

A developmental workshop for ROMY AND MICHELE: The Musical is coming to The New 42 Studios in New York City, with industry presentations scheduled on October 14th and 15th.

This new musical, based on the 1997 cult classic, Romy and Michele's High School Reunion, is written by the film's screenwriter, Robin Schiff, features a thrilling new score by Gwendolyn Sanford and Brandon Jay ("Orange is the New Black"), choreography by Peggy Hickey (Anastasia), scenic design by Scott Pask (Waitress, Mean Girls) and is directed by Kristin Hanggi (Broadway's Rock of Ages).

For most of us, the idea of reliving high school is nothing short of a nightmare. That's why if we ever do return, even for just one night, it has to be in style. When Romy and Michele are invited to their 10-year reunion, they hatch an outrageous scheme to re-invent themselves and impress their former classmates. With an '80s and '90s pop-inspired score, ROMY AND MICHELE: The Musical is an absolute feel-good joyride, and the best thing to happen since the invention of Post-Its®.

The presentation will star Brittney Johnson as Romy, Leana Rae Concepcion as Michele, Jordan Kai Burnett as Heather Mooney, Michael Starr as Billy Christianson, Chad Burris as Toby Walters, Telly Leung as Sandy Frink, and Tess Soltau as Christie Masters. The ensemble will include: Zuri Washington, Erin Ramirez, Anju Cloud, Shea Gomez, Shina Ann Morris, Sissy Bell, Louis Williams Jr., Sam Hamashima, and Jorrel Javier.

ROMY AND MICHELE: The Musical is produced by Barry Kemp, Stephen Soucy, Laurence Mark, Peter Schneider, and ShowTown Productions (Nathan Gehan and Jamison Scott).

Learn more at https://romyandmichelethemusical.com/.