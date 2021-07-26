RIDERS OF JUSTICE to be Presented At Scandinavia House

On July 28 at Scandinavia House, see the hit new Danish crime thriller Riders of Justice /Retfærdighedens Ryttere (Denmark, 2021; dir. Anders Thomas Jensen)! Screenings will take place as a 3 PM matinee and 7 PM evening showing; ticket sales are advance online purchase only here.

Riders of Justice stars Mads Mikkelsen as the recently-deployed Markus, who is forced to return home to care for his teenage daughter after his wife Emma is killed in what appears to be a tragic train accident. But when a survivor of the wrecked train surfaces claiming found play, Markus begins to suspect his wife was murdered. With the aid of his daughter and three eccentric interlopers who share his suspicions, Markus embarks on a mission to find those responsible. (116 min. In Danish with English subtitles.)

Screenings will take place in Victor Borge Hall; ticket sales are capped at 80 per showing. Read more and purchase at the event page here.

ABOUT THE DIRECTOR

Award-winning Anders Thomas Jensen is one of Denmark's most renowned screenwriters and directors. Jensen is known for his unique cinematic universe, the dark humor and his collection of characters with many contrasts, and has directed the successful movies Men & Chicken (2015), Adam's Apples(2005), The Green Butchers (2003) and the iconic Flickering Lights (2000). Anders Thomas Jensen has also been a screenwriter on a wide range of other Danish movies, including in collaboration with Susanne Bier, Lone Scherfig, Søren Kragh-Jacobsen and Nikolaj Arcel, and wrote the screenplay for Susannes Bier's Love Is All You Need (2012) as well as the Oscar-winning In A Better World (2010) and the Oscar-nominated After The Wedding (2006).

Jensen is also the screenwriter of the films Daniel (2019), The Sun King (2005), Murk (2005), The Duchess (2008) and All For Two(2012). In 2003, he was awarded an honorary Bodil award for his collected contribution to Danish cinema through feature films in a range of genres after his breakthrough in 1999 as an Oscar winner for the short film Election Night following Oscar nominations for his first two short films, Ernst & The Light (1996) and Wolfgang (1997).