RENT LIVE Seeks Actor for Roger

Fox's RENT LIVE has just launched a casting search for the role of Roger. Interested applicants can visit castittalent.com/rent_live for sides and MP3's and to submit a video audition.

The role of Roger Davis requires:

Male, in his 20s, rock & roll grunge voice, leader of a rock band. He is able to project raw pain with charisma. Playing guitar a plus. MUST HAVE EXCELLENT POP ROCK SINGING VOICE.

Rehearsals begin in November 2018 for a live production on January 27th, 2019.

Casting search for the role of ROGER for the upcoming live musical production of RENT on FOX! Please use the link below to access the sheet music and the MP3 accompaniment, and to submit your video to us. https://t.co/gW36DsR7Yq pic.twitter.com/RY6cLdwnXR - Telsey + Company (@telseyandco) September 5, 2018

A re-imagining of Puccini's "La Bohème," and set in New York City's gritty East Village, RENT tells the unforgettable story of seven artists struggling to follow their dreams during a time of great social and political turmoil. After winning four TONY AWARDSand the Pulitzer Prize, writer/composer Jonathan Larson's tour de force celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, as it continues to offer an inspiring message of hope and friendship.

"Rent" originally was produced in New York by New York Theatre Workshop and on Broadway by Jeffrey Seller, Kevin McCollum, Allan S. Gordon and New York Theatre Workshop.

RENT LIVE will be executive-produced by Marc Platt ("Grease: Live," "La La Land," "Wicked"), Adam Siegel, Julie Larson, Al Larson and Revolution Studios' Vince Totino, Scott Hemming and Marla Levine.

