R.E.M. Beauty Teases Product Line Inspired by WICKED Movie

Ariana Grande's makeup company, r.e.m. beauty, will be releasing a product line inspired by the glitz and glamour featured in the upcoming Wicked film.

A new video, posted from the official social media account, previews several items from the forthcoming collection, including lipstick and other products featuring sparkling Wicked-themed packaging. Grande plays Glinda in the film, often donning her iconic shade of pink that is represented in the new products.

Though no launch date was confirmed, the video promises that the collection is "coming soon." Take a look at the items in the video!

About r.e.m. beauty

r.e.m. beauty was brought to life by multi-talented creator, Ariana Grande. Inspired by the transformative power of makeup and fueled by her passion for incredible product, Ari’s dream come true is a line of high-performing, innovative eye, face, and lip products that is accessible to all. From eyeshadows, eyeliners and lashes to highlighters, lipstick and plumping lip gloss, this vegan, cruelty-free brand provides you with the tools you need to be your own creative director.

About WICKED

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

Marissa Bode will portray Nessarose, Elphaba's younger sister. The cast of characters also includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots), and a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman). Aaron Teoh joins as Avaric with Michael Carmichael as Nikidik. Emmy-Winner Peter Dinklage is set to play Dr. Dillamond in the film.

Part One of the film will be released on November 22, 2024, with the second part hitting theaters on November 21, 2025. Pre-save the official soundtrack here. Also, be sure to check out BroadwayWorld's comprehensive guide to the Wicked movie!