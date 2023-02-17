Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Stage Mag
Click Here for More on Stage Mag

RED BIKE, DR. JEKYLL AND MR. HYDE & More - Check Out This Week's Top Stage Mags

Stage Mag is BroadwayWorld's service for easily creating modern, fully interactive show programs

Feb. 17, 2023  

Each week, we'll be highlighting the top virtual show programs from BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag! Want to create a FREE Stage Mag for you own show? To get started on your own program, visit https://stagemag.broadwayworld.com.

Stage Mag is BroadwayWorld's service for easily creating modern, fully interactive show programs for all types of productions, from streaming to broadcast to in-person.

With new features including BroadwayWorld's Daily Broadway Word Game and Audience Polls, you can put your audience's theatre knowledge to the test during intermission, gather insight on your crowd's theatre-going experience, or pose questions about your show!

Red Bike - Center Reperatory Company

Matilda Jr. - Wayne YMCA's Rosen Performing Arts Center

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde - Free Reign Theatre Company

About Stage Mag

It begins like a traditional show program with cover art, cast and creative team information and then the sky (and your creativity) is the limit. Program builders can add photos, videos, interactive advertisements with their own ad pages, sell merchandise, collect email addresses, customize the design, and promote the show with a QR code.

With new features including BroadwayWorld's Daily Broadway Word Game and Audience Polls, you can put your audience's theatre knowledge to the test during intermission, gather insight on your crowd's theatre-going experience, or pose questions about your show!

Just one smartphone click on a code included on lobby signs, printed slips, web site, or stream will instantly open the new interactive digital program. Get started now on building your first Stage Mag!

BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
Check Out This Weeks Top Stage Mags Photo
Check Out This Week's Top Stage Mags
Take a look at this week's top Stage Mags including productions from Capital Stage, Gaslight Theatre, and more.
Check Out This Weeks Top Stage Mags Photo
Check Out This Week's Top Stage Mags
Check out this week's Top Stage Mags, featuring Eleemosynary, Voyage: A Live Visual Album, and more!
Check Out This Weeks Top Stage Mags Photo
Check Out This Week's Top Stage Mags
Each week, we'll be highlighting the top virtual show programs from BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag! Want to create a FREE Stage Mag for you own show? To get started on your own program, visit https://stagemag.broadwayworld.com.
Check Out This Weeks Top Stage Mags Photo
Check Out This Week's Top Stage Mags
Check out this week's top Stage Mags including A Musical About Star Wars, Something Rotten, and more! Each week, we'll be highlighting the top virtual show programs from BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag!

From This Author - Team BWW


RED BIKE, DR. JEKYLL AND MR. HYDE & More - Check Out This Week's Top Stage MagsRED BIKE, DR. JEKYLL AND MR. HYDE & More - Check Out This Week's Top Stage Mags
February 17, 2023

Take a look at this week's top Stage Mags including productions from Center Reperatory Company, Free Reign Theatre Company and more!
Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 2/17/2023Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 2/17/2023
February 17, 2023

Today's BroadwayWorld Daily Word Game is now live - can you guess today's word or phrase? The solution can be any theatre related word or phrase - a show title, performer, recognizable lyrical phrase, and more.
Ballet Companies Will Continue To Perform Work By Goecke After Assault ChargeBallet Companies Will Continue To Perform Work By Goecke After Assault Charge
February 16, 2023

Marco Goecke, a renowned German choreographer, has been terminated as Ballet Director at The Hanover State Opera after smearing his aging dachshund's feces on the face of a dance critic.
NETWorks to Launch New Non-Equity COME FROM AWAY Tour July 2023NETWorks to Launch New Non-Equity COME FROM AWAY Tour July 2023
February 16, 2023

The First National Tour of Come From Away will conclude its run May 21st, 2023 at the Royal Theatre in Victoria, BC in Canada. A new National Tour, produced by NETworks Presentations, will launch July 25th through July 30th in Cleveland at Playhouse Square.
Entertainment Community Fund Postpones Concert Celebrating Chita RiveraEntertainment Community Fund Postpones Concert Celebrating Chita Rivera
February 16, 2023

BroadwayWorld has just learned that The Entertainment Community Fund presentation of  All That Jazz: A Celebration of the Legendary Chita Rivera, has been postponed.
share