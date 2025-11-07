Stage Mag Spotlight: Grant Fine Arts Center's MATILDA THE MUSICAL

Click Here for More on Stage Mag

This week's Stage Mag Spotlight is on Grant Fine Arts Center's production of Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical. Stage Mag is BroadwayWorld's service for easily creating modern, fully interactive show programs for all types of productions, from streaming to broadcast to in-person.

The Grant Fine Arts Center's Stage Mag is not just as a bare cast list, but a full-fledged show program – with special features to enhance the audience's experience at their production of the beloved stage adaptation of the Roald Dahl classic.

The Stage Mag includes more information about their theatre, also including a detailed note from the production's director, Jamie Evans.

The production was also able to thank the "many volunteers who helped build and decorate the set, worked in the box office, served as ushers, as well as the families and friends of the cast," in a special thanks section.

The Stage Mag also allows the theatre to introduce their company to the audience, giving the performers a space to share where audiences may have seen them in the past. They can also thank their family and friends, customizing the bio to best fit them.

Since many theatres have memberships and subscription packages, Stage Mag allows theatres to provide their audiences with more information about what these offerings include.

With features including BroadwayWorld's Daily Broadway Word Game and Audience Polls, you can put your audience's theatre knowledge to the test during intermission, gather insight on your crowd's theatre-going experience, or pose questions about your show!

To keep their audience informed on the latest news in theatre, The Coterie Theatre includes BroadwayWorld's top stories at the bottom. This will automatically link to live breaking news stories in the world of Broadway and beyond.

Want to create a FREE Stage Mag for your own show? To get started on your own program, visit https://stagemag.broadwayworld.com.

About Stage Mag

It begins like a traditional show program with cover art, cast and creative team information and then the sky (and your creativity) is the limit. Program builders can add photos, videos, interactive advertisements with their own ad pages, sell merchandise, collect email addresses, customize the design, and promote the show with a QR code.

Just one smartphone click on a code included on lobby signs, printed slips, web site, or stream will instantly open the new interactive digital program. Get started now on building your first Stage Mag!