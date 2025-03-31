Queer|Art Announces 2025 Grant Judges; Applications Open

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Queer|Art, NYC's home for the creative and professional development of LGBTQ+ artists, will reopen applications for two national grants: the Illuminations Grant for Black Trans Women Visual Artists, and the Barbara Hammer Lesbian Experimental Filmmaking Grant.

Judges for the 2025 Illuminations Grant include curator & writer Legacy Russell, community organizer, arts advocate, and producer Jordyn Jay, and interdisciplinary artist & independent curator Lee Laa Ray Guillory. Now in its fifth year, The Illuminations Grant sheds light on the under-recognized contributions of Black trans women visual artists and provides critical support to their continuing work. Developed and named in partnership with Mariette Pathy Allen, Aaryn Lang, and Serena Jara, this grant supports visual artists who are self-identified Black trans women and awards $10,000 to the winner and $1,250 to distinguished finalists. Learn more about the Illuminations Grant and meet the founding team at www.queer-art.org/illuminations-grant.

Judges for the 2025 Barbara Hammer Grant include interdisciplinary artist A.K. Burns, director, producer, and writer Cheryl Dunye, and interdisciplinary filmmaker Ela Troyano. Now in its seventh year, the Barbara Hammer Grant is an annual grant awarded to self-identified lesbians for making visionary moving-image art. The grant is supported directly by funds provided by the estate of legendary lesbian experimental filmmaker Barbara Hammer (1939-2019). The grant includes an award of $5,000, and a series of individual studio visits with QA staff members and the grant's judges in support of the winner's creative and professional development. Learn more about the Barbara Hammer Grant at www.queer-art.org/hammer-grant.

Applications for both grants are open from March 31st, 2025 through July 2nd, 2025. Prospective applicants should review application requirements and apply directly through the Queer|Art website.