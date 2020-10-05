Queer Creative Duo Roger Q. Mason And Lovell Holder Launch SISTER ROGER'S GAYBORHOOD Podcast
Sister Roger's Gayborhood is a queer podcast bursting from the hivemind of award-winning playwright and performer Roger Q. Mason (Lavender Men, The White Dress) and lauded writer/director Lovell Holder (Working Man, Some Freaks).
Building on their own professional rises in our challenging times, Mason and Holder have curated a star-studded and thought-provoking roster of LGBTQIA+ guests and allies who have stories to share: about their life and work journeys, the struggles and joys broached along the way, and the transcendent power of their communities. The podcast launched on September 29 on all podcast streaming platforms and can be found here.
The premiere season's guests include Garrett Clayton (Hairspray), Miss Peppermint (RuPaul's Drag Race), Yin Chang (literary podcast host and Gossip Girl's "Nelly Yuki") and many more. Like great host pairs Casey Wilson/Danielle Schneider (BITCH SESH), Alaska/Willam (RACE CHASER), and Matt Rogers/Bowen Yang (LAS CULTURISTAS), Mason and Holder's episodes of Sister Roger's Gayborhood are fun and provocative, mixing jovial personal anecdotes with candid reflection. Each episode ends with Mason, Holder and the guests playing a madcap, improvised storytelling game called "The World According to Joanne" about a fictional, omnipresent diva that Mason and Holder riff on to keep the fun alive. The show is executive produced by Mia Chang (It Follows, Struck by Lightning) with original sound engineering and music composition by David Gonzalez.
Close friends ever since their time together as students at Princeton University almost 15 years ago, Mason and Holder have a history that has produced an inimitable friendship as they strive to forge a community of artists and friends here in LA. Roger Q. Mason is a truly undeniable and signature talent whose burgeoning career as a powerful playwright, innovative screenwriter, and staple of the LA queer scene truly exemplifies a singular and exciting voice that speaks to a variety of communities: LGBT, Black, Filipinx, plus-size, gender-nonconforming... Yes, it's a one of a kind voice. A very loud voice. Which is why sometimes Roger needs his straight man, indie filmmaker Lovell Holder, to bring him back down to earth (and we say "straight man" only in the comedic sense of the term).
More Hot Stories For You
-
AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' Star Armelia McQueen Dies at 68
BroadwayWorld is sad to report that actress Armelia McQueen has died at 68....
QUIZ: Spend a Day at North Shore High and We'll Tell You Which Mean Girls' Plastic You're Most Like!
Are you a Cady, Regina, Karen, or Gretchen? Take our quiz to find out which of the North Shore plastics are you!...
14 Musical Theatre-Themed SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Sketches
Saturday Night Live returns tonight and we're looking back at some of their hilarious theatre-themed sketches....
VIDEO: See Aaron Tveit and Laura Osnes in the New Trailer For Hallmark Film ONE ROYAL HOLIDAY
The first trailer has been released for One Royal Holiday, the upcoming Hallmark Christmas film starring Laura Osnes and Aaron Tveit....
Broadway Jukebox: 75 Practically Perfect Act 2 Openers!
Intermission is over and a whole 15 minutes has passed since the end of the first act. How best can a musical lure you back in? With a show-stopping A...
VIDEO: Rebecca Luker Urges People to Email Their Congressmen Regarding ALS Drugs
Rebecca Luker has made a video, posted to Kelli O'Hara's Instagram account, providing an update on her condition. Luker was diagnosed with ALS in Nove...