Queer Butoh 2023 Now Available Online, From Vangeline Theater/ New York Butoh Institute

Videos are available now through October 31!

By: Oct. 05, 2023

Vangeline Theater/ New York Butoh Institute has announced the release of videos from Queer Butoh 2023 at the Brick Theater for a limited time through October 31, 2023. Videos are available at www.vimeo.com/vangeline.

Queer Butoh 2023 was performed at the Brick Theater in June 2023. The performances, all original works created by the performers, include Doll House, choreographed by Abby Howard and Lela Besom (who comprise the Arkansas-based L&A Productions), Origin, choreographed by Scoop Slone, and Posturas, from Yazmin Gonzalez and Andres Mauricio Sepulvda.

Doll House is a performance exploring the layers of inherited gender oppression and challenging the idea of gender norms, dress, and behavioral expectations while opening to the wild animal self and recognizing the majestic truth in nature and love.

Origin is the first installment of Scoop Slone’s three-part series titled States: Observations. Origin examines the state of quantum nothingness and the nature of existence at the atomic level, drawing reference to the origin of the (queer) self, which is always evolving. The series is based upon the quantum physics principle that particles have potentials of reality, and their state of being is not chosen until they are observed.

Posturas is a 15-minute foray into the stances and performative postures of power and seduction that genders borrow from each other and implement to construct their sense of "the other." The feminine and the masculine are explored with paced cynicism, scrutiny, and humor, in an attempt to liberate what it means to identify as a biological and bisexually operating woman on Earth. In Posturas, the dancer relates to her shadow as the masculine force which guides her through determination and assertiveness and protects and sustains her sense of the feminine. The general unsafety around being "too feminine" is lived throughout.by Yazmin Gonzalez.



