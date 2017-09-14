Queen Bey'way: Beyonce Makes Dreams Come True at DEAR EVAN HANSEN

Tonight the cast and crew of Dear Evan Hansen got the treat of all treats when Queen Bey herself showed up at the Music Box to take in the Tony Award winning musical.

The cast posted their predictably stunned reactions on social media following the performance, including the show's star Ben Platt who has been actively trying to manifest the singer at the show with his pre-show Beyonce warm-ups.

See all of the cast's backstage action with Beyonce at Dear Evan Hansen below!

I'm not okay A post shared by Laura Dreyfuss (@hotdamnitslaura) on Sep 14, 2017 at 7:09pm PDT

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: A chance to finally fit in. Both deeply personal and profoundly contemporary, Dear Evan Hansen is the new American musical about life and the way we live it.

Dear Evan Hansen opened at the Music Box Theatre to rave reviews on December 4, 2016, where it's broken all box office records and has struck a chord with critics and audiences alike. The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansenfeatures a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson, a score by Academy Award and Tony winning composers Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, and direction by 4-time Tony® Award nominee Michael Greif. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Dear Evan Hansen, produced by Atlantic Records, was released in February 2017, making an extraordinary debut on the Billboard 200 and entering the chart at #8 - the highest charting debut position for an original cast album since 1961.

