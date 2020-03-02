QUEER TIGER BEAT Comes to Henrietta Hudson

a??Nikki Palumbo (UCB, The New Yorker) and Taylor Ortega (JFL, Disney) host this magazine-turned-comedy show of their queer teen dreams! This month's issue features the very hunky Ali Kolbert (The Tonight Show), Jes Tom (Caroline's), Solange Azor (Sophomore Comedy), Keira McGill (Broadway Comedy Club), and Sheria Mattis (Loud Bitch Comedy).

a??Queer Tiger Beat - 3/18/20, 7:30pm (Doors @ 7pm), $7/$12, Henrietta Hudson, 438 Hudson St, New York, NY 10014

https://qtb-3-18.eventbrite.com

*Lineup subject to change

A portion of ticket sales will be donated to Pride Fund to End Gun Violence

TAYLOR ORTEGA is a comedian, actor and writer based in New York City. Most recently, she was a New Face at Montreal's Just For Laughs comedy festival. You can see her on screen in the upcoming A24 film "After Yang" or as Shego in the Disney Channel original movie "Kim Possible." Catch her regularly in digital projects for MTV, Comedy Central and Billboard or performing live with her UCB improv team What I Did For Love.



NIKKI PALUMBO is a comedian who has written for and directed sketch teams at UCB, where she also teaches. She co-wrote UCB's "Queerball The Sketch Show!" and solo-wrote her solo show "Body Politics." Nikki has contributed to The New Yorker, Reductress, McSweeney's, Funny or Die, and the Google Assistant (yeah, it's a whole thing).She was named one of WhoHaHa's "35 LGBTQ Creators to Watch" and one of her parents' "two daughters."





