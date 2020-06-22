Prosecutors Seek Prison Term For Russian Theater Director Accused of Embezzlement

Russian prosecutors are seeking a six-year prison term for theater director Kirill Serebrennikov, who has been accused of embezzling state funds, The Washington Post reports.

In 2017, BroadwayWorld reported that Serebrennikov, artistic director of Moscow's Gogol Center, was detained by the Investigative Committee of Russia for embezzling over $1 million.

Now the amount of allegedly embezzled funds has been amended to over $1.8 million. The prosecution has asked the court to collect the money.

It was initially believed that the funds were stolen from the staging of several productions, but investigators later withdrew that claim. They have not since discussed where they believe the money was stolen from.

Serebrennikov denied the claims, but spent almost two years under house arrest from August 2017, to April 2019. Multiple associates of his spent time in jail for the alleged crime.

Read more on The Washington Post.

