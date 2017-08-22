Russian Government Detains Gogol Center Artistic Director for Fraud Scheme

According to the New York Times, artistic director of Moscow's Gogol Center, Kirill S. Serebrennikov, has been detained by the Investigative Committee of Russia for embezzling over $1 million.

Serebrennikov was appointed artistic director of The Gogol Center in 2012. In May 2017, Serebrennikov's apartment, and the Gogol Center facilities, were raided by the law enforcement agencies in connection with the alleged embezzlement at the Seventh Studio, non-profit organization established by Serebrennikov.

The Gogol Center, Russia's leading avant-garde theater is a multi-use arts complex in Moscow featuring movies, music concerts, a discussion club, and performances by Russian and foreign directors on several stages. The Center is noted for it's stagings of contemporary Russian Dramas and a lobby featuring neon-lit mirrors shaped like famous directors.

