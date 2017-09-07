Presale: Book Now For Christian Slater & More In GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS!

David Mamet's trailblazing modern classic GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS, directed by Sam Yates, runs at the Playhouse Theatre in London's West End from 26 October to 3 February 2018 for a strictly limited 14-week season. The production stars Christian Slater, Robert Glenister, Kris Marshall, Stanley Townsend and Don Warrington. Book tickets now in our presale - no booking fees!

At a time of fierce debate about the American Dream and what it represents, Glengarry Glen Ross is a lacerating satire for modern society, highlighting how economic austerity can affect the morality and greed of individuals under financial pressure.

Lies. Greed. Corruption. It's business as usual.

Set in an office of cut-throat Chicago salesmen. Pitched in a high-stakes competition against each other, four increasingly desperate employees will do anything, legal or otherwise, to sell the most real estate. As time and luck start to run out, the mantra is simple: close the deal and you've won a Cadillac; blow the lead and you're f****d.

The play's sensational world premiere at the National Theatre in 1983 earned it the Olivier Award for Best Play, whilst its 1984 Broadway premiere garnered multiple Tony Award nominations and just a year later, it won the Pulitzer Award for Drama. In 1992 the play was adapted by Mamet into an Academy Award-nominated film.

