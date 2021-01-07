Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Premiering Friday! Isaac Mizrahi's All-New Show in Café Carlyle Streaming Concert Series

Check Out the Special Offer Below

Jan. 7, 2021  

ISAAC@CAFÉCARLYLE STREAMING CONCERT SERIES
Special Guest, Jackie Hoffman
SHOW TWO PREMIERE FRIDAY 1/8, 8PM EST
$22 single ticket $40 VIP pre-show meet & greet w/ Isaac (Zoom, 7pm)
$58 three-show ticket bundle (includes tickets for 1/8, 2/12, 3/19)

BUY TICKETS: https://events.broadwayworld.com/event/isaaccafecarlyle-1-8-8-pm-et-on-demand/

*each show in the series will remain On Demand for 30 days following the premiere event


