Premiering Friday! Isaac Mizrahi's All-New Show in Café Carlyle Streaming Concert Series
Check Out the Special Offer Below
ISAAC@CAFÉCARLYLE STREAMING CONCERT SERIES
Special Guest, Jackie Hoffman
SHOW TWO PREMIERE FRIDAY 1/8, 8PM EST
$22 single ticket $40 VIP pre-show meet & greet w/ Isaac (Zoom, 7pm)
$58 three-show ticket bundle (includes tickets for 1/8, 2/12, 3/19)
BUY TICKETS: https://events.broadwayworld.com/event/isaaccafecarlyle-1-8-8-pm-et-on-demand/
*each show in the series will remain On Demand for 30 days following the premiere event
