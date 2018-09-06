Premieres' Inner Voices 2018 to Showcase Three Solo Musicals, Starring Rebecca Luker and More

Premieres has announced the cast and creative teams for this season's Inner Voices, the biennial series of solo works featuring new teams of playwrights and composers. Performances begin on Monday, October 22, 2018 at 8:00pm for a limited run through Saturday, November 17, 2018 at The TBG Mainstage Theatre (312 West 36th Street - between 8th & 9th Avenues).

Opening Night is Thursday, November 1, 2018 at 8:00pm.

The 2018 biennial series of three dramatic and intimate one-act solo musicals for Inner Voices is:

Scaffolding, with words and music by Tony©Award nominee Jeff Blumenkrantz. Broadway veteran and Tony©Award nominee Rebecca Luker (Cinderella) stars in this musical that finds a single mom's relationship with her brilliant only child tested when he interviews for the college of his choice. Directed by Tony©Award winner Victoria Clark (The Light in the Piazza),with music direction by Benji Goldsmith.

The Costume, with words and music by Daniel Zaitchik. Newcomer Finn Douglas (School of Rock) stars in this musical that finds 10-year old Leo on Halloween 1954 given the unexpected task of caring for an injured bird overnight. Directed by Noah Himmelstein, with music direction by Deborah Abramson.

Window Treatment, with words by Deborah Zoe Laufer and music by Daniel Green. Broadway's Farah Alvin (It Shoulda Been You) is set to star in this musical that finds a lonely New Yorker planning her future with a stranger across the courtyard. Directed by Portia Krieger, with music direction by Paul Masse.

The design team of INNER VOICES is comprised of: Reid Thompson (set/props), Brooke Cohen Brown (costumes), and Aaron Spivey (lighting). Donald William Myers is Production Stage Manager and Ryan Looke is Assistant Stage Manager. Alan Filderman is the Casting Director. Christine Cirker is Marketing Director. Dailey-Monda Management are the General Managers.

"PREMIERES is thrilled to add three more 'jewels' to the canon of INNER VOICES with our sixth production," stated Artistic Director Paulette Haupt. "It is always exciting to find exceptional creators and give them the opportunity to try a new form of music theater. And it gives me great joy to put these productions together with outstanding directors, musicians, designers and virtuosic performers who bring these new works to life."

Inner Voices will play the following performance schedule: Monday through Friday at 8:00pm and Saturday at 3:00pm & 8:00pm.

Tickets are $49 and are available online at www.PremieresNYC.org or by calling OvationTix at 866-811-4111. Tickets will also be available at The TBG Theatre box office one hour before performance time.

