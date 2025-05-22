Powerhouse Theater At Vassar College Unveils Programming Lineup For The 39th Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Vassar College has announced the lineup for the 39th Powerhouse Theater Season. The annual summer season brings together some of today's most influential theatrical voices and welcomes the next generation of theater artists as members of the renowned Powerhouse Theater Training Program.

Since 1985, Powerhouse has welcomed artists and students of the highest caliber to the Vassar College campus-from Lynn Nottage to John Patrick Shanley and from Taylor Mac to Sarah DeLappe. The artists and projects that join the ranks of this esteemed group in 2025 include two-time Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice, School of Rock) and Drew Gasparini (The Karate Kid) with their musical adaptation of Ned Vizzini's young adult novel It's Kind of A Funny Story, directed by Sarna Lapine (Call Me Izzy). The writing and directing team that recently brought the smash hit Job to Broadway, Max Wolf Friedlich (Powerhouse alum '12) and Michael Herwitz, reunite to present The Holes. Jocelyn Kuritsky (KPOP) and her writing partners return to Powerhouse to present episodes in progress of the historical and hilarious Webby Award-honored podcast A Simple Herstory, in collaboration with The Muse Project and The Tank. Powerhouse welcomes Hook and Eye Theater to Vassar with their devised workshop of The Chamber, directed by Carrie Heitman. And for the first time since 2019, Powerhouse will present a Mainstage production, A Trojan Woman, by Sara Farrington, directed by Powerhouse alum Meghan Finn (Artistic Director - The Tank) and starring international artist Drita Kabashi (Little Ukraine) in a tour-de-force performance of a mother, alone with her child, facing the indiscriminate cruelty of war. Rounding out the Powerhouse Season are free readings of new works written and directed by Andy Boyd and Zinc Tong (The Tank), Petra Brusiloff and Christa Kimlicko Jones (Theatre East), Vassar Assistant Professor Peter Gil-Sheridan and Amalia Oliva Rojas, the winner of the Leah Ryan Fund's "Leah Award."

Vassar is also pleased to welcome to campus a new cohort of young actors, directors, and writers as members of the Powerhouse Theater Training Company. These emerging artists will present a slate of free theater throughout the season, including Shakespeare's The Comedy of Errors, adapted and directed by Shaun Patrick Tubbs, and Leah Ryan's adaptation of Chekov's The Seagull, directed by JASMINE ROTH. Both will be performed outside at the Preserve at Vassar. Max Reuben returns to direct the company in the innovative use of Soundpainting, a gestural language, in a completely devised project at the Frances Lehman Loeb Art Center. And theater-making team Hal Cosentino and Caley Chase explore justice and balance in the Greek tragedy Oresteia.

"It's an honor that so many wonderfully talented, thoughtful, and thrilling storytellers have accepted our invitation to be a part of the 39th Powerhouse Season. With arts funding at risk across the country, we're more committed than ever to being a haven for artistic growth and development here at Vassar," said Producing Director Michael Sheehan.

"And what a delight to welcome back Powerhouse alums Max Wolf Friedlich and JASMINE ROTH, both of whom were members of the Powerhouse Training Program. After having begun their journey as artists at Powerhouse, it's a joy to have them return to share their latest work with our audiences and students," added Producing Director Ed Cheetham.

"Vassar's role in shaping the history of American theater cannot be overstated. It is a privilege to welcome and support the work of renowned artists each summer, as well as the works of local artists of the Hudson Valley, including Vassar's own Assistant Professor of Drama, Peter Gil-Sheridan," said Vassar College President Elizabeth H. Bradley.

"As always, at the foundation of the Powerhouse program is the Training Company. We are delighted to welcome a new cohort of dedicated aspiring artists, who come from all over the country to study, create, and perform alongside our world-class faculty and professional artists," added Sheehan.

"We can't wait to welcome our loyal audiences back to the Vassar campus. See you this summer!" concluded Cheetham.

Additional projects and casting information will be announced in the coming weeks. For updates and more information about the Powerhouse schedule, visit www.vassar.edu/powerhouse/season.

THE 39th POWERHOUSE SEASON

MAINSTAGE

A Trojan Woman (July 25–27)

Written by Sara Farrington

Directed by Meghan Finn

Featuring Drita Kabashi

Scenic Design by Christopher Swader and Justin Swader

Costume Design by Claudia Brown

Lighting Design by Brian Aldous

Compositions and Sound Design by Mike Cassedy

Developed and Produced by Stop the Wind Theatricals

In the Powerhouse Theater

Bosnia, Gaza, Mariupol—A woman with her child, alone in a devastated city, confronts the indiscriminate cruelty of war. A Trojan Woman by Sara Farrington brings Euripides’ ancient anti-war play into a solo, contemporary adaptation that blends biting satire with a howl of grief and rage.

"This production combines fine writing with a remarkably strong actor and an impressively bold director." – British Theatre Guide

All Mainstage tickets are $40 and go on sale May 29, 2025.

WORKSHOPS

A Simple Herstory (July 5–6)

Created by Jocelyn Kuritsky

Written by Jonathan A. Goldberg

Additional Conception and Consultation by Jenny Turner Hall

Directed by Meghan Finn, Co-Directed by Donya K. Washington

Produced by Jocelyn Kuritsky, Jenny Turner Hall, Donya K. Washington

Part of The Muse Project and The Tank residency

In the Powerhouse Theater

This award-winning multi-platform audio fiction explores the 100+ women who have run for U.S. President. Season 2 centers on Margaret Chase Smith and includes a meta-theatrical reflection on media, history, and power.

The Chamber (July 11–13)

Devised and Written by Members of Hook & Eye Theater

Directed by Carrie Heitman

Part of The Tank residency

In the Powerhouse Theater

Seventeenth-century Brussels collides with present-day Appalachia in this darkly funny, time-jumping play exploring the subtle, rebellious art of resistance.

All Workshop tickets are $30 and go on sale May 29, 2025.

READINGS

Medea and Her Sons (June 20)

Written by Peter Gil-Sheridan

In the Powerhouse Theater

Medea didn’t kill her kids—at least not in this version. A campy, glitter-filled family reckoning reframes her myth through the eyes of her now-grown sons.

It Is Right to Rebel! (June 21)

Written by Andy Boyd

Directed by Zinc Tong

Part of The Tank residency

In the Powerhouse Theater

Jiang Qing’s rise and fall in the Chinese Cultural Revolution becomes a meditation on theatre as politics and politics as theatre.

Untitled, Unknown Artist(s) (June 22)

Written by Petra Brusiloff

Directed by Christa Kimlicko Jones

Part of the Theatre East residency

In the Powerhouse Theater

When three students challenge academic traditions in pursuit of a prize, the question becomes: what makes art… art?

In The Bronx Brown Girls Can See Stars Too (or The F*ck Is You Lookin' At?) (June 28)

Written by Amalia Oliva Rojas

Part of The Leah Ryan Fund residency

In the Powerhouse Theater

A group of young girls in a communication workshop navigate identity, survival, and community in this raw, heartfelt exploration of growing up.

It’s Kind of a Funny Story (July 18–19)

Music and Lyrics by Drew Gasparini

Book by Alex Brightman

Directed by Sarna Lapine

Produced with Special Arrangement by Lisa Dozier Shacket

In the Martel Theater

An uplifting musical about a teen’s mental health journey, adapted from Ned Vizzini’s beloved novel and the Universal film.

The Holes (July 19–20)

Written by Max Wolf Friedlich

Directed by Michael Herwitz

Produced and Dramaturgy by Hannah Getts

In the Powerhouse Theater

In Kingston, NY, a bar with a secret becomes the unlikely site of spiritual revelation in this sharp, irreverent new play.

All readings are free. Tickets can be reserved beginning June 13, 2025.

THE TRAINING COMPANY

The Comedy of Errors (July 11–13)

Written by William Shakespeare

Adapted and Directed by Shaun Patrick Tubbs

At The Preserve

This fast-paced farce gets a contemporary spin with live music, physical comedy, and a trimmed-down script.

The Seagull (July 18–20)

Written by Anton Chekhov

Adapted by Leah Ryan

Directed by JASMINE ROTH

At The Preserve

Chekhov’s classic of ambition, fragility, and unfulfilled longing takes root lakeside in this intimate adaptation.

Biography (July 3, 10, 17, 24)

Conceived and Composed by Max Reuben

Developed and Performed by the Training Company

In the Frances Lehman Loeb Art Center

An improvised theatrical portrait of a made-up person using Soundpainting—a hilarious, moving group invention in real time.

Oresteia (July 20–21)

Written by Aeschylus

Adapted and Created by Caley Chase and Hal Cosentino

In the Susan Stein Shiva Theater

Cycles of revenge and justice unfold in this new adaptation that weaves together Aeschylus’ trilogy.

New Works Play Festival (July 26)

Written and Directed by Members of the Training Company

In the Susan Stein Shiva Theater

Original short plays developed throughout the summer by Training Company writers and directors.

All Training Company performances are free and open to the public. No ticket required.

BOX OFFICE INFORMATION

Online Ticket Sales: May 29, 2025

In-Person Sales: June 12, 2025 at the Powerhouse Box Office

Mainstage Tickets: $40

Workshop Tickets: $30

Readings & Training Company: Free

Box Office Hours: Tuesday–Sunday, 1:00–6:00 p.m.

Contact: (845) 437-5599 | phtboxoffice@vassar.edu