Pop Star Selena Gomez Visits A BRONX TALE on Broadway

Last week, pop star and Disney channel actress Selena Gomez paid a visit to Broadway's A BRONX TALE and stopped to take a photo with the crew. Check it out - left and below!

Gomez rose to fame playing the lead role of 'Alex Russo' in the Disney Channel series WIZARDS OF WAVERLY PLACE. Among her films credits are BEEZUS, MONTE CARLO and SPRING BREAKERS. She released her solo debut album STARS DANCE in 2013. She released her second studio album REVIVAL in 2015. Gomez has sold more than 7 million albums and 22 million singles worldwide. The star has earned an ALMA Award, a Billboard Women in Music award, an MTV Video Music Award, an American Music Award, a People's Choice Award, and 15 Teen Choice Awards.

A BRONX TALE, the new musical featuring a book by Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri, music by Oscar, Grammy, and Tony Award winner Alan Menken, and lyrics by Grammy Award winner and Oscar and Tony Award nominee Glenn Slater, co-directed by two-time Oscar winner Robert De Niro and four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, with choreography by Tony nominee Sergio Trujillo, is now playing on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre (220 West 48th Street).

A BRONX TALE stars Tony Award nominee Nick Cordero (Waitress, Bullets Over Broadway) as Sonny, Richard H. Blake (Jersey Boys, Legally Blonde, Matilda The Musical) as Lorenzo, Bobby Conte Thornton (My Fair Lady at Bay Street Theatre) as Calogero, Christiani Pitts as Jane, Lucia Giannetta (Les Misérables - Broadway and 25th Anniversary Tour, A Bronx Tale at Paper Mill Playhouse) as Rosina, Bradley Gibson (Rocky, Chicago national tour) as Tyrone and Will Coombs as Young Calogero.

Based on the critically acclaimed play that inspired the now classic film, this streetwise musical will take you to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s-where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he'd love to be. Featuring an original doo-wop score, this is a tale about respect, loyalty, love and above all else: family.

Photo Credit: @brittconigatti

Thanks for hangin' with the crew tonight, @selenagomez! #ABronxTaleMusical #selenagomez ??: @brittconigatti pic.twitter.com/Q75EH34UNR — Bronx Tale Musical (@BXTaleMusical) September 6, 2017



