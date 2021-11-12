Playwright and Food Columnist Jonathan Reynolds Dies at 79

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that playwright Jonathan Reynolds has died at 79.

Reynolds, who was also a food columnist, wrote several plays, including Dinner with Demons, Stonewall Jackson's House, Geniuses, Rubbers, and Yanks 3 Detroit 0 Top of the Seventh.

In 2004, he was awarded a Guggenheim grant for playwrighting.

Additionally, he wrote several screenplays which include The Survivors, 1983; Micki and Maude, 1984; Leonard Part 6, 1987; Switching Channels, 1988; My Stepmother Is an Alien, 1988; and The Distinguished Gentleman, 1992.

In 2000, he began writing a column on food for the New York Times Magazine, which continued for five years. In 2006 Reynolds published his memoir, Wrestling with Gravy: A Life, with Food.