Video: Rosie O'Donnell Talks COMMON KNOWLEDGE and Her Return to the Stage on Late Night





Rosie O'Donnell visited Late Night with Seth Meyers to discuss her return to the New York stage with her new solo show, Common Knowledge. During the interview, O'Donnell reflected on relocating to Ireland before President Donald Trump's inauguration, the inspiration behind writing the autobiographical piece, and how she unexpectedly earned a larger role in A League of Their Own. Watch the interview below.

Now playing Off-Broadway at the Daryl Roth Theatre, Common Knowledge marks O'Donnell's return to the New York stage following acclaimed engagements in Dublin, Sydney, and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

The one-woman show draws on O'Donnell's experiences after moving to Dublin, where she reflects on adapting to a new culture, raising her youngest child, Clay, and navigating a major life transition with her signature blend of humor, candor, and storytelling.

Check out photos from opening night!

Following sold-out runs overseas, Common Knowledge arrives in New York after earning standing ovations from audiences abroad. The production combines personal stories with observations on family, politics, and pop culture.

An 11-time Emmy Award winner and Tony Award recipient, O'Donnell made her Broadway debut as Rizzo in the 1994 revival of Grease. She later starred as the Cat in the Hat in Seussical and Golde in Fiddler on the Roof, and served as lead producer of the 2003 Broadway musical Taboo. She is also a past host of the Tony Awards.

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