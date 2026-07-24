Jake Shears, Lorna Courtney & Kevin McHale Will Join Cast of THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

Some new alien lffe forms are landing at Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show this summer!

Singer, songwriter, actor & Grammy Award-nominee Jake Shears (Scissor Sisters; Kinky Boots; Cabaret) as “Frank-N-Furter” beginning on Friday, September 11, 2026; Tony Award-nominee and Clive Barnes Award-winner Lorna Courtney (& Juliet, Heathers: The Musical) as “Janet” beginning on Tuesday, August 25, 2026; and SAG Award-winner and Grammy Award-nominee Kevin McHale (The 25th Annual Putnum County Spelling Bee, ”Glee”) making his Broadway debut as “Brad” beginning on Tuesday, August 25, 2026.

Tony Award-nominee and Theatre World Award-winner Luke Evans, Tony Award-nominee Andrew Durand; and Tony Award-nominee Stephanie Hsu will play their final performances as “Frank-N-Furter”, “Brad” and “Janet” respectively, on Sunday, August 23, 2026.

Current “Phantom” Paul Soileau (known for his performance personas CHRISTEENE and Rebecca Havemeyer) will play the role of “Frank-N-Furter” on the following upcoming dates: Sunday, July 26; Sunday, August 2; Sunday, August 9; Sunday, August 16 and Tuesday, August 18 as well as Tuesday, August 25 through Thursday, September 10, prior to Shears’ first performance.

The cast currently includes Rachel Dratch as “Narrator,” Andrew Durand as “Brad,” Luke Evans as “Frank-N-Furter,” Amber Gray as “Riff Raff,” Harvey Guillén as “Eddie / Dr. Scott,” Stephanie Hsu as “Janet,” Josh Rivera as “Rocky,” Sherie Rene Scott as “Magenta”, Valentina as “Columbia” as well as Anania, Renée Albulario, Tassy Kirbas, Boy Radio, Caleb Quezon, Andres Quintero, Larkin Reilly, Paul Soileau, and John Yi.

About The Rocky Horror Show

The Rocky Horror Show directed by Tony Award-winner Sam Pinkleton began previews on March 26, 2026 and opened officially on Thursday, April 23, 2026 at Studio 54 on Broadway (254 West 54th). The creative and design team includes choreography by Ani Taj, music supervision by Kris Kukul, set design by dots, costume design by David I. Reynoso, lighting design by Jane Cox, sound design by Brian Ronan, wig & hair design by Alberto “Albee” Alvarado and make-up design by Sterling Tull. Casting is by Carrie Gardner & Stephen Kopel and the production stage manager is Bryan Bauer.

The Rocky Horror Show received 9 Tony Award nominations including Best Musical Revival, 6 Drama Desk Award nominations including Outstanding Revival of a Musical, 4 Drama League Award nominations including Outstanding Revival of a Musial, 2 Outer Critics Circle Award nominations as well as 2 Chita Rivera Award nominations for Outstanding Choreography and Outstanding Ensemble in a Broadway show.

The production broke the house record at Studio 54 for the week ending June 28, 2026 with a box office take of $1,215,225 and became the highest grossing production to play at the theatre.

Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show has been in continuous production throughout the world for the last 52 years, the only musical to have achieved this record. The show originally opened at The Royal Court Theatre in 1973, while the subsequent film, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, premiered a few years later in 1975. The stage version has been seen by over 40 million people in some 15 languages. The legendary rock-‘n’-roll musical takes on new life as a guaranteed party at the legendary Studio 54 and will feature some of the most iconic musical show stopping classics of all time, including “Dammit Janet,” “Touch-A, Touch-A, Touch Me,” “Hot Patootie” and of course, “Time Warp,” the party floor-filler. The Rocky Horror Show is the story of two squeaky clean college kids—Brad and his fiancée, Janet—on their way to visit their former college professor when by a twist of fate, their car breaks down outside a mansion. They meet the charismatic Dr. Frank-N-Furter, Riff Raff, Columbia, Magenta, Eddie, and Rocky. It is an adventure they would remember, for a very long time.

Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show is presented by Trafalgar Entertainment, the Dodgers and Roundabout Theatre Company.

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