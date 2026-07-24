Video: Broadway in Bryant Park Returns for 2026 with THE LOST BOYS, HADESTOWN and More

Earlier this week, 106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park kicked off its 2026 program, bringing the best of Broadway back together for free performances on Thursday afternoons through August 13.

The week 1 performances featured the casts of:

Hadestown: John-Michael Lyles, Gaby Moreno, J Harrison Ghee, Kelly Belarmino, Khori Michelle Petinaud, Emily Afton, Sydney Parra, Alex Puette, KC Dela Cruz, Jeffrey Cornelius, Gary Dourdan, and Brandon Cameron performed "Way Down Hadestown," "Chips Are Down," and "If It's True."

& Juliet: Liam Pearce, Gianna Harris, Cassie Silva, Drew Gehling, Nathan Levy, Michael Ivan Carrier, Reese Britts); Just in Time (Matt Magnusson, Carrie St. Louis, Courtney Echols, Julia Grondin, and Claire Camp performed "Everybody," "Confiden," and "It's My Life."

Maybe Happy Ending: Zachary Noah Piser, Savy Jackson, and Dez Duron performed "The Rainy Day We Met" and "Then I Can Let You Go."

The Lost Boys: LJ Benet, Maria Wirries, Jennifer Duka, Miguel Gil, and Ryan Behan performed "Hurt A Little," "Murder Capital of the World," and "War".

Moulin Rouge! The Musical: Rayven Bailey, AK Naderer, Donnie Hammond, Jeigh Madjus, Arianna Rosario, and Christian Probst performed "Lady Marmalade," "Your Song," and "Firework."

Watch highlights from all of the performances here and check back next week for performances from Aladdin, Chicago, SIX, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Titanique, and Wicked. Plus, tune in to our Instagram for live coverage. The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is first come, first serve. Check out the full summer 2026 schedule.

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