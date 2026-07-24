Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for AIN'T TOO PROUD at The Muny





Rehearsal footage from The Muny's upcoming production of AIN'T TOO PROUD: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS has surfaced ahead of the show's Forest Park opening, offering audiences an early look inside the designer run as the company prepares for its Muny premiere.

AIN'T TOO PROUD chronicles the rise of the Temptations, tracing the group's story of brotherhood and betrayal from their origins through their ascent to Motown stardom. The musical draws on the real lives of the iconic R&B group whose recordings defined a generation of American popular music.

The production marks the Muny premiere of the show on the James S. McDonnell Stage in Forest Park. Director Marcia Milgrom Dodge leads the production, according to previously announced casting details. Performances run July 27 through August 2, with an 8:15 p.m. nightly showtime. Tickets start at $20 and are available through the Muny box office and MetroTix.

The full cast for AIN'T TOO PROUD at The Muny was announced earlier this month, with the production presented by Moneta as part of the company's ongoing summer season in St. Louis.

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