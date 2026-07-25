Building an Acting Career in New York: Expert Tips for Success
If you're an actor moving to NYC, success is all about the preparation.
Spencer Glass, actor and coach, breaks down some things to zone in on as you're making your way to a professional life in New York City. Check back monthly for more actor wisdom from Spencer.
There is no perfect timeline for building a career in New York. Focus on becoming rooted before becoming busy, stay curious, and trust that every thoughtful step is preparing you for the opportunities that are still ahead.
1. Let Yourself Become a New Yorker
Give yourself permission to settle before you expect yourself to soar. Learn your neighborhood, figure out the subway (yes sometimes they're delayed but honestly we got a terrific system here). Find your favorite coffee shop, cookie, place to breathe, your little secret spot in a park, etc. Build a routine that makes this city feel livable instead of intimidating. Your artistry becomes much stronger when your nervous system isn't spending all of its energy simply trying to survive. Falling in love with New York is part of becoming an actor here, because you're a human before an actor. Got it?
While you're adjusting, spend time observing the industry without needing to participate in every opportunity. Sit in on open calls or Equity auditions simply to watch how the room operates. Notice how actors sign in, interact with monitors, prepare themselves, and carry their energy. It removes so much of the mystery, and by the time you're actually called in, you'll already feel like you've been there before.
Arrive Professionally Prepared
Before chasing auditions, make sure that when opportunities arrive, you're actually ready for them. Have strong headshots that reflect who you are today, build a clean website, upload quality footage to Actors Access, and organize your résumé. Make sure anyone who searches your name after meeting you can immediately understand the type of actor you are.
It's easy to think these materials can wait until later, but they often determine whether momentum continues after a great audition. A casting director who loves your work should never struggle to find your reel, your credits, or your contact information. The easier you make it for people to learn more about you, the more opportunities you allow to keep moving forward. Please have your email somehwere....please? Please!
Learn the Business While You're Living It
Start paying attention to the industry around you instead of only your own auditions. Keep a running list of shows you genuinely fit into and begin learning who creates them. Notice casting directors, directors, writers, producers, choreographers, music directors, and artistic directors whose work consistently aligns with you. Over time, you'll naturally build a valuable contact list and a much clearer understanding of where you belong.
At the same time, keep an audition diary. Write down every self tape and every in person audition. Note what you prepared, how you felt walking into the room, what worked, what you'd change, and what you learned. Success isn't just measured by bookings, it's measured by becoming a more informed, more confident actor every single time you step into the work. Months later, you'll be surprised how much growth you can actually see on paper.
Spencer Glass is a career coach for actors, and an actor himself, who has been seen off broadway at New York City Center, across the US on Broadway National Tours, and regionally at theatres around the country. You can book a career session with Spencer at www.Spencerglass.com, and follow for free tips and advice on his TikTok page, @Spencer.Glass, as well as his instagram, @Hispencerglass. His business, Spencer Glass Coaching, has clients working on broadway, national tours, tv & film etc. He has reached artists globally, and when he isn’t on stage/set, he’s guiding others and helping to create sharp and specified roadmaps for his clients’ career. Spencer is a multi-hyphenate who had two shows with BroadwayWorld (It’s The Day Of The Show Y’all & Ten Minute Tidbits), and has interviewed and performed with actors like Sheryl Lee Ralph, Eva Noblezada, Derek Klena, Laura Bell Bundy, Grey Henson, among others.