Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 27, 2026- LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR at Radio City and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 27, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 27, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend:
|Picked For You
Good Morning, BroadwayWorld!
Rise and shine! Here's what you missed yesterday in the world of theatre and entertainment. We've got stunning photos from Les Misérables: The Arena Concert Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall, plus an exclusive chat with the creator of CrazySexyCool — The TLC Musical about what's next for the show. Broadway is getting some exciting cast changes too—Jake Shears, Lorna Courtney, and Kevin McHale are joining The Rocky Horror Show. Plus, we have video highlights from Broadway in Bryant Park, an interview with Rosie O'Donnell about her return to the stage, and so much more. Read on for all the latest theatre news!
But first...
|Coming Up
Thursday, July 30
Broadway in Bryant Park, Week 2
Sunday, August 2
Ragtime closes on Broadway
|The Front Page
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Photos: LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR Starring Alfie Boe, Killian Donnelly, Samantha Barks and More
New production photos have been released from Les Misérables: The Arena Concert Spectacular, now playing at Radio City Music Hall through August 9. Check out the new images below.
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Exclusive: CRAZYSEXYCOOL Creator Says Musical’s ‘Next Step Will Happen,’ Details TLC’s Involvement
The 1990s are alive and well in Washington, D.C., where CrazySexyCool — The TLC Musical is playing its world-premiere engagement at Arena Stage. With its run coming to an end, BroadwayWorld exclusively checks in with writer-director Kwame Kwei-Armah.
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Jake Shears, Lorna Courtney & Kevin McHale Will Join Cast of THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
Jake Shears, Lorna Courtney, and Kevin McHale are set to join the Broadway cast of THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Studio 54, replacing Luke Evans, Stephanie Hsu, and Andrew Durand.
|Must Watch
|Video: Broadway in Bryant Park Returns for 2026 with THE LOST BOYS, HADESTOWN and More
by Nicole Rosky
Earlier this week, 106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park kicked off its 2026 program, bringing the best of Broadway back together for free performances on Thursday afternoons through August 13. Watch highlights in this video!. (more...)
|Video: Rosie O'Donnell Talks COMMON KNOWLEDGE and Her Return to the Stage on Late Night
by A.A. Cristi
Rosie O'Donnell stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers to discuss her move to Ireland, the inspiration behind her new Off-Broadway solo show Common Knowledge, and the unexpected way she landed a larger role in A League of Their Own. Watch the video.. (more...)
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Video: First Look at PRIVATE LIVES at Guthrie Theater
Video: Tom Holland Will Do All of the Dancing Himself in Fred Astaire Biopic
|Hot Photos
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Photos: Hannah Einbinder Visits HACKS Co-Star Meg Stalter at OH, MARY!
by Stephi Wild
All new photos have been released from the Olivier and Tony Award-winning comedy OH, MARY! in London at the Trafalgar Theatre, featuring Cole Escola, Giles Terera, Michael Urie, and more. Check out the photos here.. (more...)
|Industry Insights
by Nicole Rosky
Burlesque the Musical has postponed its London production, and delayed the opening of its UK tour. The touring production is now set to open in Sunderland, with the previously announced opening engagement in Woking being postponed to November, due to unspecified delays. Since this news broke, Bectu (the union that respresents 40,000 staff, contract and freelance workers in the entertainment industry) head Phillippa Childs has shared a statement.. (more...)
MARLISE! Cast to Include Kevin Smith Kirkwood, Teresa Attridge and More
by A.A. Cristi
Kevin Smith Kirkwood, Teresa Attridge, Lilly Tobin, and Zach Faust have joined the cast of MARLISE!, a new musical comedy set in Golden Age Hollywood, playing a limited engagement at The Players Theatre in Greenwich Village.. (more...)
|Review Roundups
Review Roundup: THE GIN GAME, Starring Debra Winger and Arliss Howard
by Nicole Rosky
Debra Winger and Arliss Howard star in a unique new production of D.L. Coburn’s The Gin Game at New York’s iconic Housing Works Bookstore. Directed by David Blum, this revival transforms the store into an intimate theater where audiences sit just feet away from the action. Check out what the critics are saying about the new production.... (more...)
Review: IN THE BRAIN - Hofesh Shechter II, Southbank Centre
by Matthew Paluch
Hofesh Shechter has been on the UK dance scene since the early noughties, and though I'm not a hardcore disciple…I, like most other London thespians was nearly deafened by Political Mother in 2010. . (more...)
Review: L'ELISIR D'AMORE, Dorset Opera Festival
by Cheryl Markosky
The Dorset Opera Festival finds the perfect setting for Gaetano Donizetti's L'elisir d'amore. This little gem of an opera company cleverly relocates the action from an Italian town to its own surroundings in Hardy's countryside. Home-grown references include London Gin instead of red wine, taking the Queen's shilling and a Scottish regiment billeted in the region.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Fasika Velasco Gomez
El bailarín, coreógrafo y docente inicia una nueva etapa en l'ESCOLA COCO COMIN, que presenta además una renovación de su identidad corporativa y novedades para el curso 2026-2027.. (more...)
PUT YOUR PHONE DOWN Tour to Hit Cinemas Worldwide in Live Viewing Event
by Joshua Wright
Trafalgar Releasing and HYBE will bring CORTIS' sold-out debut world tour to cinemas globally, broadcasting live from LA's YouTube Theater with a 30-minute theatrical-exclusive pre-show.. (more...)
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Gaten Matarazzo Guest Judge Filmed Performance of CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL
by Stephi Wild
Ahead of its closing, Cats: The Jellicle Ball filmed a recent performance by the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive at The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts. Lin-Manuel Miranda and Gaten Matarazzo served as the guest judges.. (more...)
Leslie Odom Jr. Returns to HAMILTON West End Tonight, Following Thursday Mid-Show Exit
by A.A. Cristi
Leslie Odom Jr. exited Thursday's Hamilton matinee in London's West End after the first act. The Tony Award winner is expected to return for Friday evening's performance.. (more...)
THE LOST BOYS Cast Recording is Now Available; Watch Cast Record 'If We Make It Through the Night'
by Stephi Wild
The Lost Boys Original Broadway Cast Recording is now available! Listen to the full album here, and watch a special live studio performance video of “If We Make It Through the Night'!. (more...)
George R. R. Martin’s GAME OF THRONES: THE MAD KING Cancels First Week of Previews
by A.A. Cristi
The Royal Shakespeare Company's Game of Thrones: The Mad King remains on schedule to officially open next month despite canceling its first week of preview performances.. (more...)
Aurelia Williams and Awa Sal Secka Join Cast of WANTED on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Aurelia Williams and Awa Sal Secka will join the Broadway cast of WANTED as Sissy and Flo, two sharp-witted maids, at The James Earl Jones Theatre alongside Solea Pfeiffer, Liisi LaFontaine, Ledisi, and Luke James.. (more...)
Exclusive: Shoshana Bean Teases ‘Special Guests’ and Plans for Upcoming Concert Tour
by Michael Gioia
Shoshana Bean is getting ready to hit the road. The Tony Award winner will embark on a concert tour beginning September 13 in Nashville, and she exclusively tells BroadwayWorld that she’s planning to have fellow artists join her along the way.. (more...)
Listen Up
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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