Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 27, 2026- LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR at Radio City and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 27, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend:

Coming Up

Thursday, July 30

Broadway in Bryant Park, Week 2

Sunday, August 2

Ragtime closes on Broadway

The Front Page



Photos: LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR Starring Alfie Boe, Killian Donnelly, Samantha Barks and More New production photos have been released from Les Misérables: The Arena Concert Spectacular, now playing at Radio City Music Hall through August 9. Check out the new images below.



Exclusive: CRAZYSEXYCOOL Creator Says Musical’s ‘Next Step Will Happen,’ Details TLC’s Involvement The 1990s are alive and well in Washington, D.C., where CrazySexyCool — The TLC Musical is playing its world-premiere engagement at Arena Stage. With its run coming to an end, BroadwayWorld exclusively checks in with writer-director Kwame Kwei-Armah.



Jake Shears, Lorna Courtney & Kevin McHale Will Join Cast of THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Jake Shears, Lorna Courtney, and Kevin McHale are set to join the Broadway cast of THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Studio 54, replacing Luke Evans, Stephanie Hsu, and Andrew Durand.

Must Watch

Hot Photos

Photos: Hannah Einbinder Visits HACKS Co-Star Meg Stalter at OH, MARY!

by Bruce Glikas

Meg Stalter recently joined the company of Oh, Mary! on Broadway. Stalter's 'Hacks' co-star Hannah Einbinder recently paid a visit to the show and posed for teary-eyed photos backstage. Check out the photos here!. (more...)

by Stephi Wild

Industry Insights

by Nicole Rosky

by A.A. Cristi

Review Roundups

All new photos have been released from the Olivier and Tony Award-winning comedy OH, MARY! in London at the Trafalgar Theatre, featuring Cole Escola, Giles Terera, Michael Urie, and more. Check out the photos here.. ( more... Burlesque the Musical has postponed its London production, and delayed the opening of its UK tour. The touring production is now set to open in Sunderland, with the previously announced opening engagement in Woking being postponed to November, due to unspecified delays. Since this news broke, Bectu (the union that respresents 40,000 staff, contract and freelance workers in the entertainment industry) head Phillippa Childs has shared a statement.. ( more... Kevin Smith Kirkwood, Teresa Attridge, Lilly Tobin, and Zach Faust have joined the cast of MARLISE!, a new musical comedy set in Golden Age Hollywood, playing a limited engagement at The Players Theatre in Greenwich Village.. ( more...

Review Roundup: THE GIN GAME, Starring Debra Winger and Arliss Howard

by Nicole Rosky

Debra Winger and Arliss Howard star in a unique new production of D.L. Coburn’s The Gin Game at New York’s iconic Housing Works Bookstore. Directed by David Blum, this revival transforms the store into an intimate theater where audiences sit just feet away from the action. Check out what the critics are saying about the new production.... (more...)

Review: IN THE BRAIN - Hofesh Shechter II, Southbank Centre

by Matthew Paluch

Hofesh Shechter has been on the UK dance scene since the early noughties, and though I'm not a hardcore disciple…I, like most other London thespians was nearly deafened by Political Mother in 2010. . (more...)

Review: L'ELISIR D'AMORE, Dorset Opera Festival

by Cheryl Markosky

The Dorset Opera Festival finds the perfect setting for Gaetano Donizetti's L'elisir d'amore. This little gem of an opera company cleverly relocates the action from an Italian town to its own surroundings in Hardy's countryside. Home-grown references include London Gin instead of red wine, taking the Queen's shilling and a Scottish regiment billeted in the region.. (more...)

Around the Broadway World

by Fasika Velasco Gomez

by Joshua Wright

by Stephi Wild

by A.A. Cristi

by Stephi Wild

by A.A. Cristi

by Stephi Wild

by Michael Gioia

Listen Up

El bailarín, coreógrafo y docente inicia una nueva etapa en l'ESCOLA COCO COMIN, que presenta además una renovación de su identidad corporativa y novedades para el curso 2026-2027.. ( more... Trafalgar Releasing and HYBE will bring CORTIS' sold-out debut world tour to cinemas globally, broadcasting live from LA's YouTube Theater with a 30-minute theatrical-exclusive pre-show.. ( more... Ahead of its closing, Cats: The Jellicle Ball filmed a recent performance by the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive at The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts. Lin-Manuel Miranda and Gaten Matarazzo served as the guest judges.. ( more... Leslie Odom Jr. exited Thursday's Hamilton matinee in London's West End after the first act. The Tony Award winner is expected to return for Friday evening's performance.. ( more... The Lost Boys Original Broadway Cast Recording is now available! Listen to the full album here, and watch a special live studio performance video of “If We Make It Through the Night'!. ( more... The Royal Shakespeare Company's Game of Thrones: The Mad King remains on schedule to officially open next month despite canceling its first week of preview performances.. ( more... Aurelia Williams and Awa Sal Secka will join the Broadway cast of WANTED as Sissy and Flo, two sharp-witted maids, at The James Earl Jones Theatre alongside Solea Pfeiffer, Liisi LaFontaine, Ledisi, and Luke James.. ( more... Shoshana Bean is getting ready to hit the road. The Tony Award winner will embark on a concert tour beginning September 13 in Nashville, and she exclusively tells BroadwayWorld that she’s planning to have fellow artists join her along the way.. ( more... See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!