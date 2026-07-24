From dazzling audiences in the ballroom to commanding the Broadway stage, Mark Ballas continues to prove he's one of entertainment's most versatile performers.

The three-time Dancing with the Stars Mirrorball champion joins The Roundtable with Robert Bannon for an engaging conversation about his celebrated return to Broadway in Chicago, stepping back into the slick, charismatic role of Billy Flynn. Following a record-breaking engagement earlier this year, Ballas is once again bringing his signature style and magnetic stage presence to the iconic musical for a special limited run.

Of course, the conversation also heads back to the ballroom. Ballas reflects on his unforgettable journey with Dancing with the Stars, the creative passion that fueled his championship-winning routines, and the lasting impact the hit series has had on his life and career.

Adding another exciting chapter to his already impressive résumé, Ballas discusses his newest role on ABC's Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro. Serving as a judge, the new competition series searches for the next professional dancer to join the flagship Dancing with the Stars cast. The series gives aspiring ballroom stars the opportunity of a lifetime while offering viewers an inside look at the dedication, artistry, and discipline required to reach the top of the dance world.

Beyond dance and theater, Ballas opens up about balancing music, acting, television, and family while continuing to embrace every new creative challenge. Whether you know him from Dancing with the Stars, Broadway, or his music, this is a fun, insightful conversation with one of entertainment's most accomplished multi-hyphenate performers.

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