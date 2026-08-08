Playlist: Best Broadway Songs for Your Next Outdoor Adventure

Trade the bright lights for the great outdoors in these final weeks of summer 2026. Whether you're hiking a mountain, pitching a tent, wandering through the woods, or just dreaming of your next adventure from the comfort of your couch, let Broadway supply your playlist. From enchanted forests and rolling hills to rivers, rainstorms, and wide-open skies, these showtunes prove that sometimes the best stage is the one Mother Nature built. So lace up your boots, take a deep breath of fresh air, and let these Broadway favorites be the soundtrack to your next outdoor adventure.

We're celebrating Mother Nature with a playlist that makes us feel one with nature. Enjoy songs from musicals like: The Lion King, Hadestown, Godspell, Hair, Oklahoma!, Once on This Island, Pippin, South Pacific, The Secret Garden, The Sound of Music, and more!

Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and 2020s. Check out our favorite Overtures, Opening numbers, 'I Want' songs, Act 1 finales, Entr'actes, Act 2 openers, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales. And study up on the basics of Broadway with Broadway 101, Broadway 201, Broadway 301, Broadway 401, and Never on Broadway. Don't forget to sing along to summer showtunes, throw a Broadway beach party, and go on a Broadway roadtrip!

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