Video: MAYBE HAPPY ENDING's Zachary Noah Piser Records 'World Within My Room'





Maybe Happy Ending has released a new video of Zachary Noah Piser recording "World Within My Room." Now starring as Oliver in the Tony-winning musical at the Belasco Theatre, Piser joined the cast earlier this summer.

The video shows Piser greeting fans at the stage door, as well as recording the song in the studio and performing it onstage.

The production recently made history at the Belasco Theatre, officially became the longest-running show in the historic Broadway house. It surpassed the 687-performance run of Dead End with its 688th performance on July 7, 2026.

The production previously released a video of Piser's rendition of 'Where You Belong', released around the time of the milestone celebration at the Belasco.

Joining Piser in the production is Hannah Kevitt, Dez Duron and Marcus Choi with Cathy Ang, Steven Huynh, Savy Jackson, Daniel May, Sam Simahk & Christopher James Tamayo as the standbys.

Maybe Happy Ending is the story of a chance encounter that sparks connection, adventure, and maybe even love. It is the offbeat and captivating story of two outcasts near the end of their warranty who discover that even robots can be swept off their feet.

Helmed by visionary director and Tony Award- winner Michael Arden with a dazzling scenic design by Tony Award-winner Dane Laffrey and book, music, and lyrics by the internationally acclaimed duo, Tony Award-winners Will Aronson and Hue Park, Maybe Happy Ending is a fresh, original musical that reminds us what it means to be human and that love is never obsolete.

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