Play It Forward Virtual Concert Series to Feature 10 Year Old Pianist Raditya Muljadi
The concert will air on On August 14th at 12:00 PM EST.
On August 14th, the Play It Forward Virtual Concert Series will feature Lang Lang International Music Foundation Young Scholar, 10 year old Denver based pianist Raditya Muljadi. Raditya's concert will air at 12:00 PM EST, and will be followed by a live Q&A at 12:30 PM EST.
The Lang Lang International Music Foundation® believes that all children should have access to a music education, regardless of their background. LLIMF's unique programs encourage music performance at all levels as a means of social and emotional development for today's youth. By igniting a child's passion for music, LLIMF helps children worldwide aim for a better future.
For More Information:
http://langlangfoundation.org/raditya-muljadi/
https://www.instagram.com/langlangfoundation/
