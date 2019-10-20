Placido Domingo's European Cultural Award Has Been Delayed

Placido Domingo was set to receive a European cultural award this weekend in Vienna. According to Lethbridge News Now, his receipt of the award has been delayed.

This marks the first change in Domingo's European schedule since accusations of sexual harassment against him came to light in the United States.

Officials at the European Cultural Forum said that Domingo will now receive the prize next year at a ceremony in Bonn. No reason for the change was cited.

Domingo is set to perform Thursday in Moscow, which marks his fourth European appearance since the allegations were first published this summer. All of his previously announced U.S. engagements have been cancelled.

Read more on Lethbridge News Now.





