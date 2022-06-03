Pianist Rosa Antonelli to Present SOUNDS OF PASSION AND HOPE Concert

Pianist Rosa Antonelli will be in concert on Wednesday, June 15 @ 6:00 PM at The Consulate General of Argentina in New York, 12 West 56th St. in New York, NY. Hosted by The Argentinian Consulate of New York, the performance will be introduced by the Consulate's Cultural Attaché.

In this special concert, the celebrated Argentine pianist will perform music by Spanish and Latin American composers, including Ginastera and Piazzolla. Antonelli knew Piazzolla and others of these composers personally, and was entrusted with the World Premiere performances of several of Piazzolla's tangos for piano. She plays this repertoire with deep love and a very special warmth and understanding.

The event is free, but reservations are required, and can be made at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rosa-antonelli-in-concert-tickets-353986742877. Proof of vaccination and ID will be required for admittance.

Argentinian pianist Rosa Antonelli, a Steinway Artist since 1998, is one of today's leading performers and champions of classical Latin-American and Spanish music.

She has toured extensively, with more than 1,000 concerts in Europe, Africa, Asia, Latin America and North America, and is dedicated to performing and recording the works of composers that include Argentinian masters Piazzolla, Ugarte, Gianneo and Guastavino, among others, and bringing them to audiences all over the world. When her most recent CD, BRIDGES, was released, Jacqueline Kharouf wrote in her review in Fanfare, "I will listen to this album for many years, and always with a sense of deep gratitude and admiration."

For more information about Ms. Antonelli, including a bio, photos, discography and much more, please visit http://www.rosaantonelli.com/.