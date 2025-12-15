Pianist Katya Grineva Will Return to Carnegie Hall For Holiday Concert

Acclaimed pianist Katya Grineva will return to Carnegie Hall for her “A Classical Holiday” concert for one night only, Friday, December 26, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. Celebrating her 23rd Stern Auditorium appearance, Katya has performed at the venue more than any other female artist. In what has become a seasonal tradition for local New York City families and tourists alike, Katya’s festive concert is a highlight of the holiday season. Katya’s playing is hailed for its fluidity and abundance of poetic expression. A “noted exponent of Romantic repertoire (WNYC Radio),” she captures audiences with her breathless, ethereal concerts. (Program details are below.)



As part of her unwavering commitment to sharing the beauty of classical music with underserved youth, Katya’s non-profit organization, Katya Concerts for Kids, will extend a heartfelt invitation to more than 300 children from Harlem and the Bronx to attend the concert as her special guests. This inspiring initiative offers these young audiences not only the gift of world-class music but also the opportunity to dream bigger, experience the arts firsthand, and feel seen and valued within one of the most prestigious concert halls in the world.



Performing works from her holiday album A Classical Holiday, Katya showcases new arrangements of Christmas classics including The Nutcracker, My Favorite Things, and more. Drawn to spirituality and mysticism, Katya’s poetic style brings a different ethereal dimension to this holiday concert. This year’s program includes the mystical O choruscans lux stellarum by Von Bingen, Gershwin’s Embraceable You, the rarely played Liszt Legendes, and more.