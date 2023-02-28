Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Pianist Florian Noack Lands New Management

Noack joins the artist roster of Cherny Concert & Artist Management Ltd. (CCAML) on March 1.

Feb. 28, 2023  

Belgian concert pianist and transcriber Florian Noack joins the artist roster of Cherny Concert & Artist Management Ltd. (CCAML) on March 1.

Internationally renowned both for his brilliant pianism and his stunning transcriptions, Mr. Noack will make his New York solo recital debut on April 25th at Merkin Concert Hall in the Meridian Performances series in a concert that features both.

Out of love for Russian literature and studies with pianist-composer Vassily Lobanov, Florian developed a natural affinity with Russian heritage. His piano transcriptions, based on orchestral works by Tchaikovsky, Rachmaninov and Rimsky-Korsakov, have attracted the attention of musicians such as Boris Berezovsky and Dmitri Bashkirov.

"It is a form of creativity and ingenuity that forces me to approach my instrument differently; searching for new textures, richness, colors or ways to combine my ten fingers", Florian says. Critical acclaim for the recordings of these works includes the ECHO Klassik Award "Emerging Artist of the Year 2015", the International Classical Music Award, the Octave de la Musique, a nomination for Preis der Deutschen Schallplattenkritik, and the Diapason d'Or of the Year 2017.

"Virtuosity" being a word regularly connected to Florian, the press and his peers acknowledge it as a means to an end. With his interpretation and programmatic innovation, Florian strives to keep audiences on their toes. Le Figaro commented on a recent recording: "A portrait of Prokofiev in Noack's own image: contrasting but authentic. Restless and bright. Tender but incisive."

