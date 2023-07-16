Photos/Video: First Look at WEST SIDE STORY at The Muny

The Muny's production of West Side Story starring Christian Douglas, Kanisha Feliciano, Jerusha Cavazos, Yurel Echezarreta, Sean Harrison Jones and Ken Page began performances on July 15. The musical is led by director Rob Ruggiero, original Jerome Robbins choreography reproduced by Parker Esse, with associate choreographer Erin Moore and music direction by James Moore. Performances run through July 21, 2023.

Check out photos and video from the production below!

One of the greatest and most powerful musicals of our time. Loosely based on Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, West Side Story is a love story that has endured the test of time. Tony and Maria find themselves in each other’s arms in a dance of romance, but can they escape the tensions in the streets? The classic Sharks and Jets rivalry leaps onto the Muny stage for the first time in a decade. With the memorable “Maria,” “Tonight” and “I Feel Pretty,” this is your chance to fall in love with this story all over again!

The Muny’s 2023 Season includes Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (June 12-18), Disney’s Beauty and the Beast (June 22-30), Chess (July 5-11), West Side Story (July 15-21), Little Shop of Horrors (July 25-31), Rent (August 4-10) and Sister Act (August 14-20).

Photo Credit: Phillip Hammer