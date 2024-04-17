Photos/Video: First Look at THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL on Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get a first look at the new Broadway musical The Heart of Rock and Roll, as new photos and video have been released ahead of the show's April 22nd Opening Night.

The Heart of Rock and Roll, the new musical inspired by the iconic songs of Huey Lewis and The News, is currently in previews at The James Earl Jones Theatre.

The principal cast features Corey Cott, McKenzie Kurtz, Josh Breckenridge, F. Michael Haynie, Zoe Jensen, Tamika Lawrence, Raymond J. Lee, John-Michael Lyles, Orville Mendoza, Billy Harrigan Tighe and John Dossett.

The cast also includes Mike Baerga, Tommy Bracco, TyNia René Brandon, Olivia Cece, Taylor Marie Daniel, Autumn Guzzardi, Lindsay Joan, Ross Lekites, Robin Masella, JoeMoeller, Jennifer Noble, Fredric Rodriguez Odgaard, Michael Olaribigbe, Kevin Pariseau, Robert Pendilla and Leah Read.

Set in 1987 and jam-packed with Huey Lewis megahits like “Do You Believe in Love”, “Hip to Be Square” , and “If This Is It,” The Heart of Rock and Roll centers on a couple of twenty-somethings on the cusp of their futures—Bobby, a rock and roller who’s traded his guitar for the corporate ladder and his boss Cassandra who’s always put the family business first. When they both get a second shot at their dreams, it’ll take “The Power of Love” and a little help from their friends — to figure out what kind of life they really want.

The Heart of Rock and Roll is a smart, funny, heartfelt throwback to the era of big feelings, classic rom coms, and music that really “Stuck With You.”

The production features a book by Jonathan A. Abrams and story by Tyler Mitchell and Jonathan A. Abrams. Music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations is by Brian Usifer, musical direction by Will Van Dyke, choreography by Lorin Latarro and The Heart of Rock and Roll is directed by Gordon Greenberg.

The additional creative team is Derek McLane (Scenic Designer), Jen Caprio (Costume Designer), Japhy Weideman (Lighting Designer), John Shivers (Sound Designer), Nikiya Mathis (Hair, Wig, and Makeup Designer), Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam CSA (Casting Director) and Justin Scribner (Production Stage Manager).

The Heart of Rock and Roll is produced by Hunter Arnold, Tyler Mitchell and Kayla Greenspan. Co producers are Chuck Schwab, Curt Cronin, John Joseph, Gary & Marica Nelson, Ken Siebel, Brad Freeman, Whitney Kiely Moehle, Nederlander Presentations, Stephens Brothers Productions, Michael Wilsey Family, Mickey Gooch Jr, HLX Invest Co, Dagley Pottruck Productions, Primary Wave Music, Badlamp Productions, Episode Four, Invisible Wall Productions, Will Meldman, and Huey Lewis.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy



Corey Cott



Corey Cott, McKenzie Kurtz, and cast



Corey Cott



Tommy Bracco and cast



John Dossett and McKenzie Krutz



F. Michael Haynie and cast



Billy Harrigan Tighe, McKenzie Kurtz, Zoe Jensen, and cast



Corey Cott and McKenzie Kurtz



Corey Cott, Raymond J. Lee, John-Michael Lyles, F. Michael Haynie