Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos/Video: First Look at Audra McDonald and More in OHIO STATE MURDERS, Opening Tonight!

The play opens tonight at the James Earl Jones Theatre.

Dec. 08, 2022  

Ohio State Murders officially opens tonight on Broadway. Starring Emmy, Grammy, and Six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald and directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon, Ohio State Murders is the first show to play at the renamed and renovated James Earl Jones Theatre. Check out all new photos and video clips from the play below!

Ohio State Murders also stars Tony Award Nominee Bryce Pinkham (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder), Drama Desk nominee Lizan Mitchell (On Sugarland, Trojan Women), Mister Fitzgerald, and Abigail Stephenson, with understudies Brett Diggs, Brooke Gardner, Christian Pedersen and Gayle Samuels.

When writer Suzanne Alexander (Audra McDonald) returns to her alma mater as a guest speaker, in which she explores the violence in her works, a dark mystery unravels. Adrienne Kennedy's Ohio State Murders is an intriguing and unusual suspense play, as well as a social pertinent look at the destructiveness of racism in our society.

The creative team for Ohio State Murders includes set design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Allen Lee Hughes, sound design by Justin Ellington, projection design by Jeff Sugg, wig/hair/make-up design by J. Jared Janas, original music by Dwight Andrews and casting by Caparelliotis Casting.

Photo Credit: Richard Termine

Ohio State Murders
Audra McDonald and Bryce Pinkham

Ohio State Murders
Audra McDonald

Ohio State Murders
Mister Fitzgerald and Audra McDonald

Ohio State Murders
Audra McDonald, Lizan Mitchell, and Mister Fitzgerald

Ohio State Murders
Audra McDonald and Abigail Stephenso

Ohio State Murders
Audra McDonald





Related Stories
OHIO STATE MURDERS Ticketing Initiative to Support Black Arts Orgs Photo
OHIO STATE MURDERS Ticketing Initiative to Support Black Arts Orgs
Ohio State Murders on Broadway has announced a special ticketing initiative with a number of New York-founded Black arts and culture organizations including National Black Theatre, The Harlem Arts Alliance, Black Theatre Coalition and The Classical Theatre of Harlem to help support their mission and efforts.
OHIO STATE MURDERS Launches Digital Lottery and Rush Tickets Photo
OHIO STATE MURDERS Launches Digital Lottery and Rush Tickets
Preview performances for playwright Adrienne Kennedy’s Ohio State Murders begin Friday, November 11 on Broadway at the James Earl Jones Theatre. A limited number of tickets will be available via digital lottery.
Video: Audra McDonald and Kenny Leon Open Up About the Drama of OHIO STATE MURDERS Photo
Video: Audra McDonald and Kenny Leon Open Up About the Drama of OHIO STATE MURDERS
Watch this video, as Audra McDonald and Kenny Leon talk all about the new play Ohio State Murders, which will be the first show to play at the newly renamed James Earl Jones Theatre beginning Friday, November 11, 2022 and opening on Thursday, December 8, 2022 for a strictly limited engagement.
Video: Audra McDonald & More Talk OHIO STATE MURDERS on Broadway Photo
Video: Audra McDonald & More Talk OHIO STATE MURDERS on Broadway
Ohio State Murders will be the first show to play at the newly renamed James Earl Jones Theatre beginning Friday, November 11, 2022 and opening on Thursday, December 8, 2022 for a strictly limited engagement. Watch the cast discuss the show's Broadway premiere with Richard Ridge here!

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV


Photos/Video: First Look at Miz Cracker in WHO'S HOLIDAYPhotos/Video: First Look at Miz Cracker in WHO'S HOLIDAY
December 7, 2022

 Drag Race US icon Miz Cracker opens tonight in the European debut of WHO’S HOLIDAY by Matthew Lombardo. Check out all new photos and a video trailer here!
Photos & Video: First Look at ALADDIN Panto at Wolverhampton Grand TheatrePhotos & Video: First Look at ALADDIN Panto at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre
December 6, 2022

See production photos and show footage from Wolverhampton Grand Theatre's magical pantomime adventure, ALADDIN, which is now open and runs until Saturday 7 January 2023. 
Video: First Look at Northlight Theatre's GEORGIANA & KITTY: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEYVideo: First Look at Northlight Theatre's GEORGIANA & KITTY: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY
December 6, 2022

All new video footage has been released for Northlight Theatre's new production of Georgiana & Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley, running now through Christmas Eve.
Video: Jac Yarrow & The Cast Of JOSEPH Meet The Press In TorontoVideo: Jac Yarrow & The Cast Of JOSEPH Meet The Press In Toronto
December 5, 2022

BroadwayWorld has a look inside rehearsals for the London Palladium production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat as the company gets ready for its Toronto season at the Princess of Wales Theatre.
Photos & Video: First Look at RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER: THE MUSICAL at First StagePhotos & Video: First Look at RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER: THE MUSICAL at First Stage
November 25, 2022

See photos and videos of First Stage's heartwarming production of RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER: THE MUSICAL!, based on the 1964 television special Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and stage production directed and conceived by Jeff Frank and First Stage.
share